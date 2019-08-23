Killer Deal: Galaxy Note 10 $700 Off at Best Buy

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus are now available for purchase online and in-stores. And as expected, retailers are already slashing the price of Samsung's new flagship with discounts of up to $700 off.

As a reminder, the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949.99, whereas the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus starts at $1,099.99. However, with a qualifying trade-in and activation, you can take up to $700 off either phone at Best Buy. Qualifying trade-ins include phones from Samsung, Google, and Apple. An iPhone 6s, for instance, will snag you a $200 discount, which isn't bad for such an old iPhone.

If you don't have a phone to trade in, you can still take $100 off when you buy either an unlocked Note 10 (or unlocked Note 10 Plus) and activate it via Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T. You must activate your new Galaxy Note 10 on the same day in order to get this deal.

Even better, you'll get 6 months of Spotify Premium for free when you purchase either phones. It's one of the best Galaxy Note 10 deals you can get.

On the fence about which Galaxy Note 10 to get? Check out our Note 10 vs. Note 10 Plus comparison to help you decide.

The base model Galaxy Note 10 packs a 6.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 855 (7nm 64-bit Octa-core) processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. By comparison, the base model Note 10 Plus packs the same hardware except it boasts a 6.8-inch screen and 12GB of RAM. Both phones run on Android 9.0 Pie, upgradeable to Android 10.0 Q.

Best Buy's Galaxy Note 10 sale ends September 2, so act fast to get one of the industry's best smartphones on the cheap.