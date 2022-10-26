Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: Here's how to watch online

The Problem Child is at it again in the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream. The bad boy of YouTube and boxing is headlining another PPV with another curiosity main event, this time against MMA legend Anderson Silva.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE STREAM details When: The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Saturday (Oct. 29) / 2 a.m. BST / 12 p.m. AEDT (Sunday, Oct. 30)

Paul vs Silva main event: Estimated for 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Where: The Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona

LIve streams: Showtime in the US / Fite (Internationally) / Main Event (AU)

And while Paul's 5-0 record is built on four KOs and a split-decision, he's never really faced someone like Silva before. His previous wins were against the likes of fellow professionally-online-person AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson (win via KO), former Bellator champ Ben Askren (another KO) and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley (another KO).

You might say that Paul is the epitome of what people say about having "a puncher's chance. Meanwhile, The Spider reigned over the UFC octagon for seven years, with a 16-fight win streak, UFC's longest ever to this date. He is an icon of his sport.

That said, Silva's on the wrong side of Father Time's favor, still grappling at the age of 47. His last MMA match was a loss in 2020 against Uriah Hall, and he's turned to boxing since. In this revival of his pugilistic career, he's 2-0, with a split-decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and a KO win over fellow UFC icon Tito Ortiz.

So, here's everything you need to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams no matter where you are.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams from anywhere on Earth

While the combination of Showtime and FITE should have you covered, you're not S.O.L. if you can't get them. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in the U.S.

Folks in the States have one option for watching Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams: Showtime (opens in new tab). The Paul vs Silva card costs $59.99 on Showtime, and subscriptions are not required. Showtime is available via cable, satellite and Sho.com (opens in new tab).

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva odds

At this moment, per BetOnline.ag (opens in new tab), Logan Paul is the -180 favorite (bet $180 to win $100), and Silva is the +160 underdog (a $100 bet nets you $160).

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in Canada

Our neighbors to the great white North will watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams on FITE TV (opens in new tab). It will probably cost around $81 CAD, depending on the conversion rates from the $59.99 USD price.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in the U.K.

FITE (opens in new tab) is charging £17.75 for fans to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams in Australia

Predictably, Kayo's Main Event (opens in new tab) is selling the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live streams to those in Australia. It costs AU $39.95, and pre-orders are open now.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva match card

The below records are their boxing records, excluding any MMA fights.

"The Problem Child" Jake Paul (5-0) vs Anderson "The Spider" Silva (3-1)

Ashton Sylve (7-0) vs Braulio Rodriguez (20-4)

Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5) vs Antonio Nieves (20-3-2)

Le’Veon Bell (0-0) vs Uriah Hall (0-0)

Chris Avila (1-1) vs Dr. Mike Varshavski (0-0)

