iPhone 16's big design upgrade will be the source of other changes inside and out

The rumored new Capture button being added to the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro is causing a ripple of changes according to Weibo leaker Setsuna Digital.

This alleged button is to be positioned under the power button according to the leak, meaning that the mmWave 5G antenna will need to be moved from the right side of the iPhone to the left. We doubt this would cause a noticeable change to the user experience, but there's always the possibility of further knock-on effects. Apple's had issues with antenna placement before after all — famously with the iPhone 4.

Also the Capture button, as well as the Action button that we just saw added to the iPhone 15 Pro will be capacitive rather than physical, like the volume or power buttons are on the iPhone 15 series. The standard controls will remain as familiar physical keys, but the Action button will apparently turning into a flush solid state button after just one generation.

Rumored to be coming to all iPhone 16s, although there is a little suspicion this will end up as an iPhone 16 Pro-exclusive feature. This would be in line with past trends, like how the Action button is currently only on the iPhone 15 Pro, and how the Dynamic Island was originally an iPhone 14 Pro feature before being introduced to all iPhone 15s.

But what does the Capture button do?

While it's one of the biggest new features tipped for the iPhone 16, we're still not sure what exactly the Capture button is for, but the name suggests it's going to be camera-related, perhaps acting as a shutter button or Camera app shortcut.

We may also see the iPhone 16 series add a new telephoto camera lens, and larger displays for the Pro models. And while it's a little early for release date leaks, we assume we'll see the new iPhones next September right on schedule.