iPhone 15 release date could be delayed until October — here’s what we know

Brace yourself for a possibly late iPhone 15 release date, says Wamsi Mohan, analyst for Bank of America, in a new research note read by Barron's (via MacRumors).

Mohan is claiming his sources are suggesting the next-gen iPhones will be held up "by a few weeks." That could perhaps mean Apple will go for an October launch event rather than its habitual September event, but it could still hold the even in September and just put the phones on sale a bit later than usual.

This news goes against what other analysts and leakers have suggested. Perhaps this will change as others observe the same facts that have led Mohan to his conclusion, though the Barron's article doesn't tell us what those are.

If anything, previous analyst comments we'd heard for the iPhone 15 series have suggested that it could arrive in the expected September window. Apple allegedly started component sourcing and production earlier than normal. Plus, Apple has been reportedly stocking up on key parts to avoid potential shortages.

iPhones have been delayed before, such as with the iPhone X in 2017, the iPhone 12 series in 2020 or the iPhone 14 Plus last year. But it's generally a rare occurrence.

Mohan comes at this news from an investor's perspective, with a delay to Apple's biggest product of the year meaning significant changes for Apple's quarterly earnings and therefore what's best for users looking to buy or sell the company's shares. But for we typical iPhone buyers, this shouldn't make too big a difference to your buying decision.

The iPhone 15 series as a whole is expected to gain USB-C charging ports, and use the Dynamic Island notch replacement universally. As for the iPhone Pro models, we're hearing they could use a new 3nm A17 chipset, and a more powerful periscope zoom camera could be coming exclusively to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It's likely worth holding off on buying an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro right now to get a model with these new features. Even if you've got to wait a few more weeks than you may have expected.