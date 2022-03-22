iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max schematics just leaked — and there's bad news

If you were hoping that the iPhone 14 Pro would take a page out of the Galaxy S22 Ultra's book and go with a less prominent camera array, some new rumored schematics for Apple's upcoming phone are going to be mighty disappointing.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max schematics posted to Twitter by Max Weinbach show camera arrays protruding from the back of each model. Even worse, the schematics list dimensions for the Pro models, and both phones are thicker than their iPhone 13 counterparts.

According to the schematics, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro should be 7.85mm thin. That's 0.2mm thicker than the specs Apple lists for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. That may not seem like a lot but when you're dealing with the best big phones, every extra millimeter matters in producing a phone that's comfortable to hold and that can slip easily into a pocket.

(Image credit: Max Weinbach/Twitter)

At least according to this leak, the camera array will not only continue to push out from the back of Apple's Pro phones, but it will also be larger. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is said to have a 38.21 x 36.73 mm bump, while the iPhone 14 Pro shows a 38.24 x 36.71 mm array. That would be a little bit taller than the array on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

This is the second set of leaked schematics that nix the rumor that Apple might try for a less prominent array on the iPhone 14 Pro. Alleged iPhone 14 renders posted at 91Mobiles last week also showed a camera array sticking out of the phone's back.

(Image credit: Max Weinbach)

Otherwise, this new set of schematics promises little change in the dimensions for Apple's Pro phones, when the new models arrive in September. The iPhone 14 Pro Max essentially has the same dimensions as the current iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to the schematics. The iPhone 14 Pro could be marginally taller than the iPhone 13 Pro if these dimensions are accurate.

iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max: Rumored dimensions

Phone Dimensions Source iPhone 13 Pro 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm Apple iPhone 14 Pro (rumored) 147.46 x 71.45 x 7.85 mm Max Weinbach iPhone 14 Pro Max (rumored) 160.7 x 77.58 x 7.85 mm Max Weinbach

The schematics provide one other clue about the iPhone 14 Pro's design. There's no notch included on the drawing — just pill-shaped and circular cutouts. Conventional thinking has Apple using that approach to house its front camera and the sensors needed for Face ID phone unlocking.

There's no revelations about other Pro model features, though other iPhone 14 rumors have us expecting that the Pro versions will have more substantial features than the standard model. In addition to the removal of the notch, the iPhone 14 could get a more powerful main camera. Apple could also add USB-C connectivity to its Pro phones.

It'll be a while before we see whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max conform to the looks listed in the schematics. But in the meantime check out our iPhone 14 Pro rumors page to catch up on everything we've heard so far, and head to our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro comparison to see the biggest rumored differences.