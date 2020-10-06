iPhone 12 leak shows its launch is imminent — here's why

We’re getting pretty close to the launch of the iPhone 12, that much is clear, but just how close are we? Rumors suggest it could arrive as early as next week, though we won’t know for sure until Apple actually tells people what’s going on.

What we do know is that we can’t be that far off, because iPhone 12 accessories have already started appearing online - including some weird options.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurnam has already tweeted images of a number of different iPhone 12 screen protectors, though the packaging declares them for the “New iPhone” rather than using the iPhone 12 name everything is expecting Apple to adopt.

iPhone 12 screen protectors and cases in the 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch screen sizes we’ve reported on are landing at retailers ahead of this month’s announcement pic.twitter.com/votJCakeI7October 3, 2020

These screen protectors also reveal a key detail on three of these models. The cutout at the top of the screen protector suggests there will still be a notch in the display – no doubt to make room for all the hardware used by Face ID.

Evidently, though, this isn’t the only iPhone 12 accessory leak going on right now. A quick Google search for ‘iPhone 12 screen protectors’ reveals a number of retailers are already selling protective accessories for the phone. Retailers including Olixar , MobileFun , totallee , ESRGear , and even a few third party listings on Amazon UK .

The accessories themselves are nothing out of the ordinary, so we have the usual range of screen protectors, cases, and even tempered glass covers for the rear camera array.

(Image credit: ESRGear) (Image credit: ESRGear)

Perhaps most interestingly is the fact that the camera covers for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max have extra holes in them. Two of these are easily explained since they make space for the flash and autofocus sensor. But the third? That’s new, and it lends some credence to rumors that some iPhone 12 models will include a LiDAR sensor.

We can’t take pre-release renders as absolute proof, but it is an interesting development.

We still don’t know when we’ll be able to get our hands on the iPhone 12, but judging from the massive number of accessories out there, we shouldn’t have too long to wait.

Overall, the iPhone 12 will be a series of phones worth waiting for. There'll be four models, starting with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, then the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, and then the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Max. All four models will use the powerful A14 Bionic chip found in the iPad Air 4. And they should all sport a new flat-edged design.

The jury is still out on whether the iPhone 12 Pro phones will have a 120Hz refresh-rate display. We're rather hoping they do as such a screen will help them compete with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We've not got long to wait until we know for sure.