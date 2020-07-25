iPhone 12 launch date reportedly leaked — but we don't buy it

Pick a random date in the fall, and there’s a good chance someone’s predicting that the iPhone 12 will launch that day. The confusion’s understandable — after reliably unveiling its new phones in the first couple weeks of September in recent years, Apple faces an uncertain fall thanks to possible production delays triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

There’s new rumor out, and it’s a doozy. Posting on Twitter, leaker @ihacktu says the iPhone event will happen as usual in September, but that we won’t actually see the phones ship until October. That month, Apple will host a separate event focused on its Mac hardware.

Specifically, iHacktu tweets, Apple will host an online-only event to showcase new iPhones, an updated Apple Watch, new iPads and the long-awaited AirPower mat . In a follow-up tweet , iHacktu says the event may be in September but the phones won’t ship until October.

Apple Special Events September 8 (online)iPhones,Apple Watch,AirPower,iPadOctober 27iPad Pro, Apple Silicon Macs (MacBook,MacBook Pro13”),(unless online Apple Glass)#Apple #event #ios #iPhone12 #AIRPOWER #iPad #macbook pic.twitter.com/QXIkvNSRY2July 24, 2020

We’re a little bit dubious about some of those claims in spite of the fact that iHacktu has been reasonably correct with their leaks in the past. September 8 would certain be consistent with Apple’s recent iPhone events, but waiting another month to ship phones would not be.

Apple typically ships phones within two weeks of announcing them. There have been exceptions — the iPhone X didn’t ship until nearly two months after its unveiling, but Apple had already shipped the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in the intervening time.

Holding a September 8 event for an October product launch might make sense if Apple were having an in-person event and couldn’t easily change venues. But Apple’s iPhone 12 launch will likely be an online-only affair, and if Apple follows the pattern set by June’s Worldwide Developer conference, much of the presentation could be pre-recorded. That means Apple could time its iPhone 12 event to when the phones will be ready to launch.

Additionally, AirPower -- first promised at that 2017 iPhone X launch and then killed in 2019 — is likely to be a no-show. While rumors have suggested Apple is trying to revive the charging mat , with an eye toward a September 2020 launch, it still seems like a long shot to include in a Sept. 8 event.

That’s not to say the iPhone 12 won’t ship in October or have the four models Apple is working on rolled out in stages — just that the timing described in iHacktu’s tweet sounds a little suspect, given Apple’s typical way of doing things.

As for that Oct. 27 event, we're supposed to see another event that features a new iPad Pro as well as Apple's Silicon Mac lineup, including a new MacBook and MacBook Pro 13-inch model. Oddly enough, iHacktu also asserts that Apple could even announce the enigmatic Apple Glass augmented reality headset then, which would happen if the keynote is held in-person instead of online.

Again, rumors have suggested new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models powered by Apple chips could arrive this year, even if the bulk of Apple Silicon Macs won’t hit the scene until 2021, so a Mac event in October isn’t outside the realm of possibility. Including Apple Glass seems more fanciful — the most optimistic rumors suggest the AR product would be ready in the spring of 2021, though most Apple watchers think 2022 or 2023 is more likely.

Apple tends to play its cards close to the vest, so we wouldn’t expect confirmation of an early September iPhone 12 launch event until mid-August at the earliest.