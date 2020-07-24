iPhone 12 Pro could be hard to find at launch — here's why

Even though all four models of the iPhone 12 are set to be revealed at the same time, likely in September, you might find it hard to find an iPhone 12 Pro.

That’s because the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are set to be delayed according to display analyst Ross Young. The analyst claimed that while display production for the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max — set to measure 5.8 inches and 6.1 inches versions respectively — is on schedule, panel production for the 6.1-inch Pro and 6.7-inch Pro Max phones is a month behind.

Young said production for the regular iPhone 12 displays are underway this month while production for the Pro phone displays won’t take place until August. This could all translate to a delay in the release of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 12 panel production is a month ahead of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. July vs. August. Should mean delays for the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max. 5.42" iPhone 12 will have a healthy early lead in volume.July 20, 2020

Young didn’t explain why the delay is taking place. But given the iPhone 12 Pro phones are set to have 120Hz refresh-rate ProMotion displays, like the iPad Pro 2020, that could be one of the reasons behind the delay. Producing such screens is likely to require a different manufacturing princess.

However, Young has previously cast doubt on any iPhones handsets coming with a high refresh-rate display; that would seem an odd step for Apple as it’s new phones would then lack a feature that’s present in rival handsets like the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

If the iPhone 12 and iPhones 12 Max go on sale before their Pro siblings, then they could tempt eager Apple fans to opt for what’s set to be the cheaper next-generation iPhones over the Pro versions. With OLED displays, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G connectivity, an upgraded dual rear-camera system and a new flat-edged design akin to the industrial aesthetic of the iPhone 4, the standard iPhones 12 models look to be very appealing.

If Apple can nail the price point, as it has with the iPhone SE 2020, then the regular iPhone 12 could prove to be wildly popular. We've seen price leaks for the iPhone 12 ranging from $649 to $749, which would undercut the $999 Galaxy S20. A separate report said that there could be a 4G-only iPhone 12 for as cheap as $549, but we don't believe it.

Even if all IPhones 12 models hit the market at the same time, Young’s display rumor would suggest there’ll be limited amounts of Pro phones to go around. As such, Apple fans disappointed that they couldn’t get an iPhone 12 Pro might simply opt for the regular handset.

Those willing to wait a little longer for the Pro phones are set to not only benefit from a better display, but also an upgraded triple-camera array. And the iPhone 12 Pro Max is expected to have a LiDAR sensor as well to boost photography results and deliver improved augmented reality experiences.

We’re expecting the iPhone 12 range to be revealed in September, likely alongside the Apple Watch 6. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 12 hub for all of the latest leaks, rumors and news.