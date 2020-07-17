iPhone 12 could destroy the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 thanks to its 5nm A14 chip

Apple’s iPhone 12 is set to have the fastest and most efficient chip the company has ever designed, thank to moving to the 5-nanometer process node.

Apple hasn’t revealed any specifications for its next-generation A-series chip, but PhoneArena spoke to TSCM, which is Apple’s major chip-making partner, and it revealed that it’s building an upcoming 5nm chip that will boost its earnings this year. Given TSCM manufacturers the A-series chips and that the iPhone 12 is coming out this year, PhoneArena posited that the chip maker must be referencing the A14, which is what Apple’s next iPhone chip is expected to be called.

If the 5nm chips TSMC is producing are indeed for the iPhone 12, then we can expect the A14 to not only be more powerful but more efficient. That’s down to Apple managing to pack more transistors into a chip die, which commonly translates to more performance and better efficiency when it comes to the flow of electrons between the transistors.

Currently, Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 and its upcoming Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is tipped to feature in the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, is built on the 7nm process node. The Snapdragon 865 is an impressive top-of-the-line chip, but Apple’s A14 could have it beat if it makes the move to 5nm.

The A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, as well as the iPhone SE 2020, often beats the Snapdragon 865 benchmarks already. So a more powerful A-series chip is likely to have Qualcomm’s best silicon on the ropes.

And it would also mean the iPhone 12 could be the first phone to have a 5nm chip at its heart. That’s a big step and one that even the likes of Huawei, which is working on a 5nm Kirin chip, has yet to make.

All this will translate into a more powerful iPhone, yet one that doesn’t greedily suck down battery life. In real-world use, the difference between an iPhone 12 and an iPhone 11 in day-to-day tasks isn’t likely to be night and day. But a faster chip could result in better performance in demanding mobile games and the extra power could be used to deliver better computational photography results and power improved augmented reality apps.

Speaking of which, with the iPhone 12 Pro Max expected to have a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro 2020, the extra power could really improve the AR experience the phone could deliver. Sadly, it looks like LiDAR will be limited to that phone only as the iPhone 12 Pro is expected to come with a trio of rear cameras: a combination of main, ultrawide and telephoto sensors like its predecessors but with improved sensors. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max meanwhile are predicted to have a pair of rear snappers, a main and an ultrawide, like the iPhone 11.

Overall, there’s set to be a good bit of variance between all four upcoming iPhone 12 models. The entry-level iPhone 12 will come with a 5.4-inch display, while the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, and the Pro Max will use a 6.7-inch display. Both the iPhone 12 Pro models are predicted to come with a 120Hz refresh rate, though some rumors have shed doubt on this.

What the phones will share is a common design that’s set to bring back the flat edges first seen in the iPhone 4. And they’ll all come with 5G connectivity.

The claimed battery sizes of the iPhone 12 models have also been leaked and are disappointingly small. But if the A14 is more efficient it could extract a lot more life out of them despite their size.

The iPhone 12 is expected to launch around September time, so we’ll know what has made it out of the rumor mill and into reality and what has not.