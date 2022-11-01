I worked out with this new connected weighted vest — here’s what happened

By Kate Kozuch
published

Omorpho's latest weighted vest features a hidden NFC tag

Omorpho G-Vest+
(Image credit: Future)

Weighted vests can intensify workouts, adding resistance to even simple movements. And as someone who’s always looking to improve my performance, I strapped in to test out the new Omorpho G-Vest+ (opens in new tab) when given the opportunity ahead of its official launch.

Omorpho is perhaps best known for its microbead-filled training apparel, but the company is taking its first step into the connected space with an upgraded version of its weighted vest. Compared to the existing Omorpho G-Vest, the $349 G-Vest+ features an NFC tag that communicates with a smartphone app to encourage routine exercise.

Since the connected experience is powered by NFC rather than processors and motion sensors, the G-Vest+ isn’t going to give you feedback on your movement as smart weights or a form-analyzing home gym equipment might. Instead, tapping my smartphone to a beta version of the Omorpho app prompted a workout that instructed me on how to effectively exercise with a weighted vest in approximately 20 minutes.

In that sense, the Omorpho G-Vest+ isn’t as “connected” as I initially expected. Yet as someone who had never worked out with a weighted vest before, these daily sessions provide direction that seem helpful for getting started. Rather than wondering what kind of exercises I should do, I just tapped my iPhone (with the Omorpho app open) to my left chest and a trainer-led workout launched.

What it’s like working out with the Omorpho G-Vest+ 

Omorpho G-Vest+

(Image credit: Future)

The women’s size Omorpho G-Vest+ I tested weighs 5 pounds, with the weight distributed through beads secured to the lower chest and back portions of the garment. The largest men’s size goes up to 8 pounds. I didn’t think this load sounded like much, but secured to my body, the added heft made an immediate impact on my effort.

Worn snug enough to let me move through a series of burpees, jumping jacks, push-ups, and isolated core work, the G-Vest+ had me seriously working. I watched my heart rate zones on the Apple Watch Ultra’s large display, and my pulse read higher than it does when I do a typical HIIT workout.  

But it wasn’t until I zipped out of the G-Vest+ to use it as a free weight for some shoulder presses (treating the vest a dumbbell) did I realize how the weight made my workout more challenging. I think that sensation emphasizes the value of Omorpho’s programming to anyone who hasn’t trained with a workout vest before.

Though the weight of the G-Vest+ isn’t as demanding as, say, the 5.11 Tactical TacTec Trainer weight vest that supports 20-pounds worth of sand bangs, knowing how to do exercises properly is still important to avoid common gym injuries.

Are the Omorpho G-Vest+ connected features worth it?

As long as proper form is kept in mind, I could see myself using the G-Vest+ almost exclusively without the connected features. If they instead monitored my form or performance, I would perhaps feel differently, but for now the NFC chip doesn’t do that much for me. I think the programming is great the first few times wearing the vest, but now I plan to wear it for activities I already do. I mentioned HIIT, but kickboxing and walks also seem like good opportunities to challenge my normal routines with some added weight.

Starting at $349 for the women’s sizes and $399 for the men’s sizes, the Omorpho G-Vest+ isn’t the most affordable accessory to amplify your workouts. But if you’ve been looking to improve your performance while sticking to your favorite modalities, a few pounds of weight could make a big difference. 

Kate Kozuch
Kate Kozuch

Kate Kozuch is an editor at Tom’s Guide covering smartwatches, TVs and everything smart-home related. Kate also appears on Fox News to talk tech trends and runs the Tom's Guide TikTok account (opens in new tab), which you should be following. When she’s not filming tech videos, you can find her on an exercise bike, mastering the NYT Crossword or channeling her inner celebrity chef. 