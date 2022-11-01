I worked out with this new connected weighted vest — here’s what happened

Weighted vests can intensify workouts, adding resistance to even simple movements. And as someone who’s always looking to improve my performance, I strapped in to test out the new Omorpho G-Vest+ (opens in new tab) when given the opportunity ahead of its official launch.

Omorpho is perhaps best known for its microbead-filled training apparel, but the company is taking its first step into the connected space with an upgraded version of its weighted vest. Compared to the existing Omorpho G-Vest, the $349 G-Vest+ features an NFC tag that communicates with a smartphone app to encourage routine exercise.

Since the connected experience is powered by NFC rather than processors and motion sensors, the G-Vest+ isn’t going to give you feedback on your movement as smart weights or a form-analyzing home gym equipment might. Instead, tapping my smartphone to a beta version of the Omorpho app prompted a workout that instructed me on how to effectively exercise with a weighted vest in approximately 20 minutes.

In that sense, the Omorpho G-Vest+ isn’t as “connected” as I initially expected. Yet as someone who had never worked out with a weighted vest before, these daily sessions provide direction that seem helpful for getting started. Rather than wondering what kind of exercises I should do, I just tapped my iPhone (with the Omorpho app open) to my left chest and a trainer-led workout launched.

What it’s like working out with the Omorpho G-Vest+

(Image credit: Future)

The women’s size Omorpho G-Vest+ I tested weighs 5 pounds, with the weight distributed through beads secured to the lower chest and back portions of the garment. The largest men’s size goes up to 8 pounds. I didn’t think this load sounded like much, but secured to my body, the added heft made an immediate impact on my effort.

Worn snug enough to let me move through a series of burpees, jumping jacks, push-ups , and isolated core work, the G-Vest+ had me seriously working. I watched my heart rate zones on the Apple Watch Ultra ’s large display, and my pulse read higher than it does when I do a typical HIIT workout.

But it wasn’t until I zipped out of the G-Vest+ to use it as a free weight for some shoulder presses (treating the vest a dumbbell ) did I realize how the weight made my workout more challenging. I think that sensation emphasizes the value of Omorpho’s programming to anyone who hasn’t trained with a workout vest before.

Though the weight of the G-Vest+ isn’t as demanding as, say, the 5.11 Tactical TacTec Trainer weight vest that supports 20-pounds worth of sand bangs, knowing how to do exercises properly is still important to avoid common gym injuries .

Are the Omorpho G-Vest+ connected features worth it?

As long as proper form is kept in mind, I could see myself using the G-Vest+ almost exclusively without the connected features. If they instead monitored my form or performance, I would perhaps feel differently, but for now the NFC chip doesn’t do that much for me. I think the programming is great the first few times wearing the vest, but now I plan to wear it for activities I already do. I mentioned HIIT, but kickboxing and walks also seem like good opportunities to challenge my normal routines with some added weight.

Starting at $349 for the women’s sizes and $399 for the men’s sizes, the Omorpho G-Vest+ isn’t the most affordable accessory to amplify your workouts. But if you’ve been looking to improve your performance while sticking to your favorite modalities, a few pounds of weight could make a big difference.