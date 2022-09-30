I just saw LG’s new 120-inch laser projector — and it blows away your big-screen TV

LG has released some of the best TVs of sizes this year, but also has options to help you get the biggest picture possible — we're talking 120-inches big, available on an impressive 4K projector we just saw up close.

The HU915QB CineBeam projector is a short-throw projector powered by 3,000 ANSi lumens, meaning it produces a bright picture when placed just inches away from a projection screen (7.2 inches, to be exact.)

Projectors like the HU915QB offer a big-screen theater solution for those looking to elevate their entertainment setup. Though it doesn't come cheap at $6,500, it's far more accessible than, say, LG's $25,000 97-inch OLED TV. If you have the space to accommodate a 120-inch picture, a projector might be a better choice for you than a TV.

Especially with the short throw technology, you don't need to dedicate an entire theater room to use LG's projector. By placing the HU915QB up close to a wall, there's virtually no opportunity to disrupt the picture or deal with annoying glare.

But LG knows you might not like the aesthetic of a large box in your living room, so it offers a custom credenza that discreetly integrates the HU915QB into a piece of furniture.

When we first saw the HU915QB we almost couldn't spot it in the concealed console, but upon closer inspection the light of projection emerged from beneath the 120-inch picture. As for the picture, it looked excellent for a projector.

The overall contrast and color volume can't rival the best OLED TVs, including the LG C2 OLED TV we recently awarded 5/5 stars. Though the picture's depth looked surprisingly good, and the colors held their own even with some bright ambient light seeping into the demo area.

Can a laser projector replace your TV?

(Image credit: Future)

Again, projectors can only offer so much in terms of picture performance. But if screen size if your priority, opting for something like the HU915QB introduces more possibilities. Another option we liked in our first impressions is the Hisense L9G 4K Laser TV, which comes in a 120-inch configuration for $5,999.

When you consider the costs of the largest configurations of the best LG TVs, best Samsung TVs and top Sony TVs, $6,000 or $6,500 doesn't seem unreasonable for what's essentially a 120-inch TV. The 83-inch LG G2 OLED TV costs $6,499, while the 85-inch Samsung 4K Neo QLED TV QN90B costs $5,000 and the Samsung 8K Neo QLED QN900B costs $8,500.

A big TV is going to cost you anyway, so depending on your budget and performance needs, going the projector route could be right for you. We could make the argument that you might as well get the largest screen possible for the price.