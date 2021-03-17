Hurry! This deal just slashed $100 off the Dyson Air Purifier

If you're on the hunt to score yourself one of the best air purifiers on a killer offer, we've got you covered.

Today only, Best Buy has the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier on sale for $549. That's a whole $100 off its original price of $649, making it one of the best Dyson deals we've seen this year. And with Best Buy's fast delivery service, you can get a hold of your brand-new Dyson device in as little as two days.

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool: was $649 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool can act as both heater or a cool fan all the while purifying the air in the room. This multi-functional device is top-of-the-line quality, with its HEPA Air and Carbon filters, smart senses, indicating the air quality on its LCD display and of course, its sleek 30.1-inch-tall design, covering a room of up to 800 sq feet. View Deal

Sleek and premium design is something Dyson is well known for and the Pure Hot + Cool air purifier is no exception. This smart device has a metallic finish and a top that sort of resembles a paper clip. The top part of the Pure Hot + Cool is exactly what is capturing and purifying the air in your house, while simultaneously acting as either a fan or heater. And it's also safe for pets and children.

This multi-functional device features the HEPA Air and Carbon filters, smart senses that indicate the air quality on its LCD display all while purifying a room of up to 800 sq feet.

Now, when it comes to the canister on the bottom of the device, this is where the magic happens. The air is pulled in and treated with nearly 99% of allergens being removed. According to Dyson, the Pure Hot + Cool air purifier has been already certified as asthma- and-allergy-friendly and has been awarded the Quiet Mark accreditation, meaning that this device will minimize the amount of annoying fan noises.