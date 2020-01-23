Hurry! AirPods Pro just hit lowest price yet

January has been a solid month for AirPods deals and now that the month is almost coming to an end, Amazon is pushing things into overdrive.

For a limited time, Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $234.99. That's $14 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for these AirPods. There is a small catch. They're currently coming in and out of stock. However, you can buy them at this

low price (even when they're out of stock) and Amazon will ship them to you when they're back in stock.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. They're out of stock, but you can buy them at this low price and Amazon will ship them to you when they're back in stock. View Deal

The AirPods Pro are among the industry's best wireless earbuds. The new buds are slightly smaller than the traditional AirPods, but they feature the same Apple H1 chip found in the cheaper AirPods, so they connect to your iPhone or MacBook instantly.

In our AirPods Pro review, we loved their noise-cancelling performance, water resistance, and easy-to-use Force Touch sensor which enables Transparency mode.

In our AirPods Pro workout test, Apple's buds felt so light that we forgot we were wearing them. From sprinting outdoors to sweating through a spin class, the AirPods Pro stayed put proving they're the ultimate wireless earbuds for day-to-day use and working out.