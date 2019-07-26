Huawei Mate 30 Rumors: Release Date, Price, Specs and More

Alongside the Galaxy Note 10 , iPhone 11 and Pixel 4 , Huawei’s Mate 30 is one of the most anticipated smartphones for 2019. While Huawei is definitely the defensive right now with its difficulties with the U.S., the Mate series has established a reputation for delivering innovative features and powerful core functionality.

With the likely release date due in a matter of months, there’s already been some Mate 30 leaks and rumors circulating, with more likely to come as the reveal event draws nearer. Read on to find out the latest news and a feature-by-feature breakdown of what we expect to find in the new Huawei phone.

Based on the launches of the Mate 10 and Mate 20, the two previous phones in the series, it’s expected that Huawei will officially reveal the Mate 30 in October 2019. In terms of price, the Mate 20’s list price is £699 for the standard and £899 for the Pro version, so expect a price that is at least equal to that if not a little more.

You can buy the international version of these phones in the U.S. for similar amounts in USD via Amazon, but it’s unlikely you'll ever be able to purchase these handsets through a U.S. carrier.

Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro

As was the case with the Mate 20, we’re expecting both a standard Mate 30 and a Mate 30 Pro to be available. The Pro will be the more expensive model with all the kit that Huawei can throw at it, while the standard will be substantially the same phone, but with some of the advanced features missing in return for a price cut.

Huawei Mate 30s allegedly being tested on a Chinese subway alongside Mate Xs. (Image credit: Weibo/BGR)

5G

Huawei’s just released the 5G edition of the Mate 20, named the Mate 20 X, and the flexible Mate X is also meant to be 5G compatible, using the same Balong 5000 modem.

It’s rumored that the Mate 30 will also have 5G networking, but in a version separate from the initially available devices, much like Samsung is rumored to be doing with its Note 10+ 5G model. A product roadmap published by Russian site Hi-Tech indicates a possible December 2019 release for the Mate 30 5G.

Mate 30 battery and fast charging

The current assumption is that the Mate 30 will have a 4,200 mAH battery, which is the same as the one providing power to the P30 Pro. The P30 Pro made it on our list of phones with the best battery life, lasting nearly 13 hours on the Tom's Guide web surfing test.

The other rumor for the Mate 30 is a 55W fast charging system, which would be even faster than the 40W charging on the previous model.

Display and fingerprint sensor

The rumored size for the Mate 30’s screen is 6.71-inches. That’s a touch smaller than the alleged 6.8-inches of the Galaxy Note 10+, but still far larger than the standard 6.3-inch Note 10, or the 6.4/6.5-inch displays of the Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Sadly, it’s still smaller than the Mate 20 X, which has a colossal 7.2-inch screen, but that’s excessive for a phone.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Leaked images from prolific leaker Ice Universe show display protectors for the Mate 30, and new ones from an unknown Weibo user show it’s quite similar to the P30 Pro’s display - an OLED screen with curved edges.

This is typical of this year’s crop of premium smartphones, so these images are fairly easy to believe. It’s not guaranteed, of course, since the standard P30 doesn’t have a curved screen. It’s possible that the Mate 30 will follow this pattern, sporting a flat-display while the Mate 30 Pro could be curved.

(Image credit: Weibo/TME.net)

As with the Mate 20 and the P30 series, there will most likely be a in-display fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, although many are speculating that the left part of the top bezel might be hiding some similar 3D face unlocking tech to the iPhone XS.

(Image credit: Weibo/TME.net)

Mate 30 cameras

(Image credit: Mobielkopen)

One of the most distinct parts of the Mate 20 is its small square camera patch in the top center of the phone, which contained three cameras plus a flash. According to Chinese patents found online for a Mate 30-compatible case (rendered above), Huawei is planning on extending the rear camera cutout, which likely means at least one more camera.

You can see how this might look in the below image, which comes from a fan render YouTube video. The P30 Pro , Huawei’s other top-tier smartphone released earlier this year, came with four cameras on its back if you include the TOF sensor.

(Image credit: Phone Industry)

The P30 also introduced a ‘SuperSpectrum’ sensor, which gives the phone an amazing level of light sensitivity with its photos. It would be great if Huawei added that onto the Mate 30 as well, but there are no rumors suggesting this so far.

Processor, RAM and Storage

The Mate series has tended to be where Huawei shows off its newest internal hardware, and there have been rumors published by News.QQ (translated by GSMArena ) from ‘internal sources’ of a Kirin 985 processor being part of the Mate 30. This would be a step up from the Kirin 980 currently in use in top-tier Huawei and Honor phones.

The same rumors as above say that there will be 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, respectively in the Mate 30. This follows previous trends, but doesn’t match up to the 12GB and 1TB combinations we are seeing in some other handsets.

Huawei Mate 30s being tested on a Chinese subway alongside Mate Xs. (Image credit: Weibo/BGR)

Software

Assuming Huawei manages to stick with Android (which has looked very unlikely in previous months but is now perhaps more probable), it’s reasonable to assume that the Mate 30 will run on EMUI 9.1, which itself uses Android 9.0 Pie as a base.

It’s a pleasant enough OS to use, with useful options such as switching between different grid layouts and having or not having an app drawer. Huawei does load lots of its own apps that you’ll likely not want to use, but that’s about the only downside.

Outlook

Considering the fallout from Huawei’s run-in with the US government, it's not clear how it will impact the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 and the features the company can include. But the Mate 30 could turn out to be a fantastic smartphone based on its rumored features and a formidable Galaxy Note 10 rival. Stay tuned for more info as we get closer to launch.