How to watch Xbox Anniversary Celebration

Xbox has something planned for its 20th anniversary

Microsoft’s original Xbox console powered on, on a green surface, and with a Controller S sitting in-front.
(Image credit: Sam Bianchini | Shutterstock)

Nov. 15 marks the 20th anniversary of the original Xbox's launch in North America. Microsoft is commemorating the occasion with a celebration livestream. 

The Xbox Anniversary Celebration livestream is happening over on YouTube and will start at 10 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. GMT. The stream will also be available on Twitch and Facebook. Xbox has been leading the charge on accessibility in gaming, and will also have a livestream in American sign language, as well as one with an audio description

"We are excited to mark this milestone with you as we celebrate some of our favorite moments from the past 20 years of Xbox," said Xbox Wire editor-in-chief Will Tuttle in a news post. "It’s been fun to reminiscence on all the memories we’ve shared with the Xbox community over the years and are excited about what the next 20 years with has in store as we continue to play."

Longtime Xbox users will get updated badges on their membership profiles. These badges will indicate how long they've been members of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass. 

Rumors had also been flooding the internet over the weekend that Halo Infinite would see an early launch of its free multiplayer today. However, if that was the plan, Microsoft may have scrapped it last minute in an "11th-hour delay," in a now-deleted Tweet by leaker NateTheHate2 on Twitter. 

"Update: An 11th hour change has claimed the early rollout of Halo Infinite multiplayer. Original plans were to have Halo Infinite Multiplayer available on Monday, Nov. 15; but, a delay will push it back a tad bit -- still planned for November."

Tom's Guide has not been able to independently verify this claim. Either way, it might be best to assume that Halo Infinite multiplayer will drop on the same day as the rest of the game: Dec. 8.

As for what we expect at the anniversary celebration, apart from a look back on 20 years of Xbox, is more information on backwards-compatible classic Xbox games. Only a handful of original Xbox games are available with increased upscaling on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. A slew of other beloved titles might go a long way with dedicated Xbox fans. 

Imad Khan

Imad Khan is news editor at Tom’s Guide, helping direct the day’s breaking coverage. Prior to working at the site, Imad was a full-time freelancer, with bylines at the New York Times, the Washington Post and ESPN. Outside of work, you can find him sitting blankly in front of a Word document trying desperately to write the first pages of a new book.
