How to watch Woke season 2 online — release date and time

Art and activism collide when you watch Woke season 2 online. The Hulu comedy returns with Lamorne Morris as cartoonist Keef Knight, who has become a rising star activist for his comic about police brutality. But with great power comes great responsibility — and Keef discovers that being an influencer with a big following is trickier than he imagined.

Woke season 2 release date and time Release Date: Woke season 2 drops all eight episodes on Friday (April 8).

Where: Hulu (opens in new tab)

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Woke follows Keef, the creator of the comic Toast and Butter. He's a Black cartoonist who's close to breaking out in a big way. After a traumatic encounter with the police, a shaken Keef starts seeing and hearing inanimate objects talking to him.

Outraged and angry, Keef draws a cartoon about his experience, which lands him in legal trouble with the police. When he doesn't back down, standing up for himself instead, Keef learns he's been anointed by the media as the leader of a movement.

Now, he and his friends grapple with whether they can bring about real change, or if activism is just another business that's all about the dollars. Keef seeks to navigate his newfound celebrity while maintaining his beliefs and goals. Oh, and he can still hear things talk.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Woke season 2 online.

How to watch Woke season 2 online in the U.S.

All eight episodes of Woke season 2 will be on Hulu (opens in new tab), starting at 12 a.m. ET on Friday, April 8.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

(opens in new tab) Hulu (opens in new tab) offers a huge library of classic and current TV shows and movies, as well as acclaimed originals like Handmaid's Tale and movie exclusives including Oscar winner Nomadland. Plus, it's got the entire FX catalog. You can try out the service with a free one-month trial (opens in new tab), after which a subscription costs just $6.99.

Want something completely different? We've got all the details on how to watch iCarly season 2 and the Masters 2022 live stream and the 2022 MLB live streams.

How to watch Woke season 2 in the UK, Canada and Australia

Unfortunately, Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia.

Woke season 2 trailer

The trailer for Woke season 2 starts with an uncomfortable Keef getting attention from two white strangers on the bus. One calls himself an "ally" and says he still posts black squares to Instagram every week. The other informs Keef that he is not just an artist and activist, but an "art-ivist." OK, honey.

Woke season 2 cast

Lamorne Morris leads the cast of Woke season 2 as Keef Knight, a Black cartoonist living in San Francisco.

He's joined by:

Sasheer Zamata as Ayana, a reporter for The Bay Arean

T. Murph as Clovis, Keef's best friend and roommate

Blake Anderson as Gunther, one of Keef's roommates

J.B. Smoove as the voice of Marker

A few new faces are joining the Woke season 2 cast. Marquita Goings is Hype, Ayana's friend and Clovis' new love interest. Aimee Garcia plays Laura Salgado, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist.

Miguel Pinzon is Tommy, a blunt and inscrutable un-housed artist with a sharp wit who challenges Keef and his view of activism. And Isiah Whitlock Jr. comes on board as Mr. Jackson, Clovis' estranged father.