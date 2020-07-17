How to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live stream, card, start time

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Start Time The UFC Fight Night main card begins at 8 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Pacific | 1 a.m. BST). The prelim card begins at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Are you ready, fight fans? UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live streams are a day away and we're already focused on the title match headlining the card. Deiveson “Daico” Figueiredo has the odds in his favor, not just by having inches on his opponent in both arm and leg reach, but his strong 18-1-0 record.

Benavidez is no slouch, either, with a 28-6-0 record, which has him tie for the most wins in the division. He's also a 2x UFC title challenger, so is the third time the charm?

The top-ranked Figueiredo has momentum on his side with a 3-fight win streak, while Benavidez has the most KO wins in the division.

Last time they met, Figuieredo won by knockout TKO, but failed to actually take home the vacated title because he'd missed weight. Can he actually get it done this time? Let's find out.

Here's everything you need to know to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 live streams online.

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the country on Fight Night, you don't need to try and watch it with some dodgy stream. With a virtual private network, or VPN, can help you connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server and watch the fights as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and the best VPN top pick is ExpressVPN . It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to live stream UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in the US

You can watch all of UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 on ESPN Plus, through the prelims are also on ESPN. The latter is the cable channel that keeps people tied to cable and the former is its streaming service that is sold in bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a pretty sweet deal for cord-cutters.

ESPN is available on most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange if you want to watch ESPN. It also includes the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service normally costs $30 per month, and they just announced a 1-year price lock guarantee.View Deal

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 in the UK

You'll want BT Sport to see the fights. The BT Sport Monthly Pass is £25 per month and will get you access to UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2, as well as Premier League fixtures.

Just a heads up, though, it's not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 card

Your semi-main event sees Mike Perry clash with Mickey Gall, who most famously defeated CM Punk, star of Girl On The Third Floor, one of the best horror movies on Netflix. This is a slightly light card, with 10 matches total, 6 on the main card and 4 on the prelims. The main event is the only match listed with ranked fighters.

Of course, "card is subject to change." You'll remember from UFC 249 that Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (5 p.m. ET):

Roman Dolidze vs Khadis Ibragimov [light heavyweight]

Grant Dawson vs Nad Narimani [catchweight]

Joe Duffy vs Joel Alvarez [lightweight]

Brett Johns vs Montel Jackson [bantamweight]

Malcolm Gordon vs Amir Albazi [flyweight]

Davi Ramos vs Arman Tsarukyan [lightweight]

Carlos Felipe vs Serghei Spivac [heavyweight]

Main Card (8 p.m. ET):

Deiveson Figueiredo [#1] vs Joseph Benavidez [#2] [flyweight title fight]

Jack Hermansson [#6] vs Kelvin Gastelum [#7] [middleweight]

Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev [lightweight]

Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina [flyweight]

Alexandre Pantoja [#4] vs Askar Askaraov [#7] [flyweight]