How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online — release date and time

Advancement within Starfleet looks within the grasp of Brad, Beckett, D'Vana, and Sam — if they can only avoid being blown up by malicious AI and scheming alien species first. Watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online and from anywhere in the world when you download a VPN.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 premieres Thursday (Sept. 7) at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.

• U.K., Australia, and Canada — Paramount Plus.

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Star Trek: Lower Decks is the second animated series in the franchise and its first-ever comedy. It charts the intergalactic adventures of bottom-rung staff and their beleaguered superiors aboard the USS Cerritos, one of Starfleet’s least consequential vessels.

In season 3, Beckett Mariner’s disobedient antics saw her exiled to Starbase 80 before saving her friends from rogue AI-powered ships. The usually timid Brad adopted a bold new approach to career advancement — including agreeing to be hunted by an alien warrior called K’ranch — and Rutherford regained his memory to uncover the truth behind his Vulcan cybernetic implant and a treacherous scheme by Admiral Buenamigo.

Expect season 4 to continue to follow our beloved “lower deckers” as they take on new roles and face intergalactic foes old and new. An unknown enemy has begun targeting United Federation starships. Brad, Beckett and friends are looking to prove themselves capable, joined by provisional ensign T’Lyn, a fan-favorite character who'll become a regular member of the team. Meanwhile, corrupted AI hologram Badgey is set to return, ready to torment his creator Sam Rutherford further.

Read on for our guide and watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online and from anywhere.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online from anywhere

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 FREE online in the U.S.

Paramount Plus is beaming up Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 starting Thursday, September 7.

Two episodes will premiere at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET. After that, one new episode will be released at the same time on Thursdays every week.

Paramount Plus offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers. After that, the Paramount Plus price starts from $5.99 a month ($11.99 if you want Showtime content too).

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. That includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, originals like Star Trek: Picard, Yellowstone prequel 1923, in addition to blockbuster movies.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 FREE in the U.K.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 arrives on Thursday, September 7 on Paramount Plus in the U.K. too. There will be two episodes initially, then one a week until the season concludes on November 2.

The home of much of the Star Trek franchise, Paramount Plus offers new members a 7-day free trial before paying anything.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online in Canada FREE

Canadian TV viewers will find Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 airing on the CTV Sci-Fi Channel starting on September 7 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. You can also watch episodes live online through the CTV.ca website when you enter your cable provider details.

Otherwise, episodes will drop on Paramount Plus the same day. If you haven’t signed up before, you’re entitled to a 7-day free trial first. After that, it costs CA$9.99 a month or you can make a saving with the CA$99.99 annual option.

How to watch Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 online in Australia

Once again, Paramount Plus is the home for Star Trek: Lower Decks. Episodes arrive Down Under starting from Thursday, September 7.

There’s just one subscription plan, which you can get by paying either a monthly AU$8.99, or the one-off fee of AU$89.99 for a whole year of the service. But first, new subscribers can enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 episode schedule

Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 trailer

As the trailer opens, an unknown force is indiscriminately destroying starships. As it turns its guns on Starfleet, the USS Cerritos is called in to help. “I guess we’re finally getting some respect”, Beckett Mariner muses, as Brad begins Holodeck waste disposal.

But with the promise of promotion in the air, they’re determined to prove they can be more than just “Lower Deckers” — battling returning AI villain Badgey, handling fraught encounters on a visit to Orion, and promising that whatever happens, “we’ll be friends forever no matter what our ranks are!”

Star Trek: Lower Decks cast

Tawny Newsome and The Boys’ star Jack Quaid are back as ensigns Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, two “Lower Deckers” who get stuck doing the dirty work on the USS Cerritos.

The main returning cast members for season 4 include:

Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner

Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler

Noël Wells as D'Vana Tendi

Eugene Cordero as Sam Rutherford

Gabrielle Ruiz as T'Lyn

Dawnn Lewis as Carol Freeman

Jerry O'Connell as Jack Ransom

Fred Tatasciore as Shaxs

Gillian Vigman as T'Ana