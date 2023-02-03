How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 online

The eleganza extravaganza continues when you watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 6 online, even if you don't have cable. The competition is getting even more fierce and fabulous tonight.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15, episode 6 start time, channel RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 6 airs today (Friday, Feb. 3) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (via Sling (opens in new tab), Fubo (opens in new tab) or Philo (opens in new tab))

This season of Drag Race featured the largest cast yet, with 16 queens. In episode 6, they've been whittled down to 12, after last week's elimination of Amethyst.

Meanwhile, there's no clear frontrunner yet, with challenge wins by Luxx Noir London, Loosey LaDuca, Sasha Colby and Anetra.

Comedian Megan Stalter joins the judges table alongside mainstays Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews.

Here's what you need to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 6 online.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 anywhere on Earth

Just because MTV isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 in the US

U.S. fans can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 episode 6 on Friday, February 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV (which is available in most cable packages).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Philo, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV (one of the best streaming services and best cable TV alternatives). Just add on the Comedy Extra package ($6) to get MTV — yes, MTV somehow fits under "comedy." Fubo is also a great choice, with more channels, while Philo is ultra affordable.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. Get either the Orange or Blue plan for $40, then add on Comedy Extra ($6) to get MTV.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands, including MTV.

(opens in new tab) Philo (opens in new tab) is one of the cheapest live TV services you can get to cut the cord. For $25 per month, you get over 70 channels including MTV, Paramount Network, AMC, Lifetime, HGTV and Hallmark Channel. Check out the service with a free seven-day trial (opens in new tab).

All three services are available on almost all of the best streaming devices.

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 is not streaming on Paramount Plus.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 was on Paramount Plus as an exclusive to the service, but that's not the case for all shows in the franchise.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 in Canada

R-U ready, Canadians? Because RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 will be available on the same day as the U.S. airing, an hour later at 9 p.m. ET, via Crave (opens in new tab).

Crave has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), so you can check out all that it has to offer.

If you're a traveler who wants to use the streaming services you already pay for, you can get access with the help of ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 in the UK

British fans can stream RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 exclusively on World of Wonder’s platform, WOW Presents Plus (opens in new tab).

Episodes will be available the day after they air in the U.S., which means they will drop on Saturdays.

Anyone who is traveling in the U.K. and wants to use the streaming services they've already paid for will need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 episode 6 in Australia

Down Under, Aussies can watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 on Stan (opens in new tab).

Stan offers a free 30-day trial to check out the streaming service. After that, the Basic plan costs $10 AUD a month and gives you access to over 600 TV shows and 1,000 movies.

If you're traveling in Australia but geo-blocked from using your streaming services, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 cast

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 consists of 16 queens. They are: