How to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol online

Robert Langdon is back when you watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol. But Tom Hanks isn't back for this chapter, and in his place we've got Ashley Zukerman, who's being set up as a more crush-worthy version. That's no insult to Mr. Hanks: this Langdon has a love interest and everything.

Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol release date Episode 1 of Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol airs on Thursday, Sept. 16.

► Time 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The third chapter of Dan Brown's Robert Langdon novels arrives on Peacock this week set as a prequel, with a severed hand. That hand belonged to Peter Solomon (Eddie Izzard), Langdon's mentor, who is is missing, having apparently been kidnapped.

After finding that hand in the Capitol's Rotunda, Langdon will search all around Washington D.C. for Solomon. To help Langdon out, Solomon's daughter Katherine (Valorie Curry) is here to assist.

And, to the surprise of nobody except for people who have never read a Dan Brown book before, there is a global conspiracy afoot. There will be 10 episodes of The Lost Symbol, which airs on Peacock on Thursdays.

Here's everything you need to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol:

How to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol from anywhere on Earth

You don't need to be a clue-chasing genius to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol if you're not in the U.S..

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The only place to see Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in the U.S. is on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. The first episode (or maybe a couple extra, too) will likely be free.

We expect Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) to be a requirement to see additional episodes. New Peacock shows typically debut at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.View Deal

How to watch the Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol on Corus, but we don't know when it arrives there.

Americans visiting our friends in the great white north can watch Peacock with the use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device to thinking they're back home.

How to watch the Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

We don't know if Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol will arrive in the U.K. before Peacock, which is scheduled to make it across the pond in late 2021.

Americans abroad looking to watch the show (and all their other favorites) can watch the services they're already paying for from their home country. All they'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.