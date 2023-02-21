How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online: Release date and time

The prince is as fresh as ever when you watch Bel-Air season 2 online. The dramatic reimagining of the classic sitcom returns to Peacock with more changes in store for Will (Jabari Banks) and his extended family.

Bel-Air season 2 streaming details Bel-Air season 2 premieres Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Peacock (opens in new tab).

After having his life flipped-turned upside down, Will learned the harsh truth about his estranged father. He even thought about running away from Bel-Air. Now, in Bel-Air season 2, he’s at a crossroads. Will is still struggling to trust the Banks family, and a new figure enters the scene, one who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence.

The brotherhood between Will and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) evolves as they grow closer, though big differences still remain. Meanwhile, Philip (Adrian Holmes) and Viv (Cassandra Freeman) continue to balance their marriage with their careers. Hilary (Coco Jones) works to cement her role as an influencer and forms a connection to an English literature teacher (original series star Tatyana Ali).

Here's everything you need to watch Bel-Air season 2. Plus, watch the trailer:

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 from anywhere on Earth

Just because Peacock isn't everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Bel-Air season 2 while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., viewers can watch Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock (opens in new tab) starting Thursday (Feb. 23) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

Season 2 will premiere with three episodes. The rest of the 10 total episodes will stream weekly on Thursdays.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99/month, and if you don't want ads interrupting your binge, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus ($9.99/month).

(opens in new tab) Peacock (opens in new tab) is one of the newest streaming services but houses a great library, including the entirety of The Office. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) for more great shows, such as Poker Face and We Are Lady Parts.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online in Canada

While Peacock is not available in Canada, there's some good news and bad news about watching Bel-Air season 2.

The good news is that it will air on the Showcase channel. The bad news is that it won't premiere until Monday, March 30.

Showcase comes with some cable packages. If you've cut the cord, you can also access Showcase through the StackTV (opens in new tab) streaming service, which you can add to your Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) channel subscriptions. It comes with a free 30-day trial, after which it costs $12.99 CAD/month.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online in the UK

Brits can watch Bel-Air season 2 on Peacock, which is included with a Sky TV package or the Now streaming service. Sky TV package (opens in new tab) start at just £25 per month.

The caveat is that the UK premiere date is unconfirmed.

How to watch Bel-Air season 2 online in Australia

Unfortunately, Peacock is not available in Australia and it looks like Bel-Air season 2 isn't streaming elsewhere.

