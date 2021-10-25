Halo Infinite campaign trailer shows off a completely new way to play as Master Chief

After a major delay that set Halo Infinite a year back, fans are finally coming up on the game's Dec. 8 launch on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. And to get gamers hyped, Microsoft and 343 Industries has released a new campaign trailer that looks a lot better than the much maligned original.

In a post on the Halo Waypoint blog, the team dropped a new 6:20 trailer for Halo Infinite. And not only do the graphics look better, the trailer gives a better explanation as to the story players can experience in what 343 is calling "the biggest campaign to date."

Below is the campaign overview trailer for Halo Infinite. The story deals with Master Chief on the hunt for Cortona, his former AI assistant, who went rogue and tried to destroy humanity. For Master Chief, who's a bit of a loner, Cortana is kind of his only friend.

Joining him is a new AI codenamed The Weapon, who's purpose is to lockdown Cortana.

The game takes place on Zeta Halo, a lush world that's been swarmed by The Banished.

In terms of gameplay, Halo has always been a wide, but linear, open world of sorts. While the levels gamers can play in are large, there was usually only one way to progress the campaign, and that was moving from one firefight to the next. In Infinite, it seems that Master Chief will have to take down enemy outposts, similar to that in Far Cry 6. It also looks as if players will be able to upgrade abilities, a common RPG mechanic.

Overall, it seems that the year extension has been well spent by 343 Industries. Not that last year's trailer was bad, but it lacked a final few layers of polish that's to be expected from a AAA Xbox title. Fans were worried about the game as key figures on the project had departed 343. It also didn't help that the game was reportedly facing issues due to heavy amounts of outsourcing.

Either way, we'll have to see how Halo Infinite stacks up when in launches on Dec. 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.