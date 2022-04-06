Google Pixel 6 has a new way to save your life

Your Google Pixel 6 may have just got smarter as the March Feature Drop for Pixels has now started appearing on Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices. And its new earthquake-sensing abilities could be a life-saver.

The Pixel 6's At a Glance widget will now display earthquake alerts right on your home page. These will warn you if a 4.5 magnitude quake or higher is happening nearby, based on the earthquake safety alert feature already present within Android.

At a Glance is a Pixel-specific widget that automatically updates with timely information, which was already capable of warning users about intense weather conditions. This is a sensible extension of the widget's abilities for those who live in earthquake-prone regions and will continue to make Samsung Galaxy S22 and other best Android phones users jealous.

That's not all that At a Glance is gaining in the March update though. You'll now be able to see the Safety Check countdown in the At a Glance widget if you have a countdown enabled. It'll tell you how long you've got until you need to check in to stop your Pixel from automatically alerting your emergency contacts or the authorities.

Plus, your connected devices will be shown in the widget, along with the battery level, if they're connected. Sounds ideal for making sure your Bluetooth headphones are primed and powered up before playing your guilty pleasure playlist at full blast.

The Feature Drop update doesn't seem to have fully rolled out yet. As observed by 9to5Google (opens in new tab), only one of its writers' Pixel 6 units has all the updates. Among Tom's Guide's Pixel users, we've only found the Connected Devices option so far. So don't be surprised if one or all of these new abilities aren't live on your Pixel right now.

There's still more to the March Feature Drop added beyond At a Glance too. Other new abilities include Night Sight low-light photography in Snapchat, reminders to switch off your alarm if it's a holiday tomorrow and Live Caption support for phone calls.

We remain big fans of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro even half a year since their launch. It's why we're looking forward to the Google Pixel 7, although we'll be interested in seeing what future Feature Drop updates bring to these already capable phones.