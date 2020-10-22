Giants vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football online

giants vs eagles channel, start time The Giants vs Eagles live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, October 22) on Fox, NFL Network, and Amazon Prime.

It's the first game of week 7 of the NFL 2020-21 season.

It's the battle of the beleaguered with this week's Giants vs Eagles live stream. Each team boasts just a single win at the opening of week seven of NFL play. Although the Giants may have a bit more spring in their step, having just eked out a one-point victory against Washington last week.

The Eagles, instead, come off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens after a thwarted two-point conversion that could have pushed that NFL live stream into overtime.

Still oddsmakers favor the Eagles, with BetMGM putting them up six points. That's more a testament to how poorly the Giants have been playing, however. New York's scoring has been anemic. The team is averaging just 16.8 points per game this season, vs. 23.5 for Philadelphia. And Giant's quarterback Daniel Jones is one of the weaker in the league. He's thrown just three touchdowns, vs. eight for the Eagles' Carson Wentz. Jones has run in another three TDs, which actually makes him the team's leading rusher this season. But that in itself is a testament to how weak the Giant's ground game has been.

Not that the Giants are taking on a powerhouse in Philadelphia. The Eagles' defense isn't terribly hard to score against. It's been allowing 229.7 passing yards per game, which puts it 12th in the league. Nor have the Eagles defended their quarterback well. Poor Carson Wentz has been sacked more than any other quarterback this season, a whopping 25 times. It's a miracle he hasn't sustained a serious injury like the one that took out Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott for the rest of the season. Having tossed Washington's QB three times last week, the Giants defense will be looking to help Wentz bolster his dubious distinction.

A question mark hangs over the Eagles' rushing game, as their top yard maker, running back Miles Sanders, sustained a knee injury in last week's game against the Ravens. If Sanders can't make it, Boston Scott will lead the Eagles’ rushing attack. Ranked 12th overall in the league, he's not a bad replacement.

With the teams fairly well marched, this could be a suspenseful game that goes down to the wire. Each team has shown the ability to surge at the end when needed.

The home advantage may mean something this time, since the Eagles will have some real live fans cheering at Lincoln Financial Field. The city is allowing a judicious 7,500 people (including players and personnel) into a stadium that could seat over 69,000. The Eagles will also have the benefit of historical precedent. They have won 11 of their last 12 games against the Giants.

How to watch Giants vs Eagles live stream with a VPN

Football fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX, Amazon Prime or the NFL Network where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Giants vs Eagles live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

You should also check out IPVanish, another of the best VPNs, which has unlimited device connections, and it's also great for working around Netflix's georestrictions, so you can watch stuff on international Netflix plans that isn't in your neck of the globe. Its annual plan works out to a shockingly low $3.25 per month, too.

Giants vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the US, Giants vs Eagles is going to be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network, which are available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT tomorrow (Thursday, October 22).

When it comes to picking the right streaming service for football, die-hard football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV on the other hand, may be more affordable, but it still gets you four out of the five networks listed above (no CBS for Sling, or NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX and NFL Network for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates, and ESPN.

Amazon Prime subscribers get free access to the Giants vs Eagles game as part of Thursday Night Football on Prime Video without ever needing to pay extra.

Giants vs Eagles live stream for free

If you just want to watch Giants vs Eagles on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

As part of the Thursday Night Football coverage deal with Amazon, the Giants vs Eagles game will also stream for free on Amazon-owned Twitch.

Giants vs Eagles live streams in the UK

You can also catch the Giants vs Eagles live stream across the pond, though it is at the late hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K., where it airs on Sky Sports NFL. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Giants vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.