Giants vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 10 online today

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream marks the first NFL start for New York’s rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito. The 25-year-old North Jersey product has appeared in two games this year but Sunday will be his first time leading the offense onto the field after the opening kickoff. Looking to ruin this NFL live stream for him are the Dallas Cowboys, who are eager to bounce back after a tough divisional loss.

Giants vs Cowboys channel, start time The Giants vs Cowboys live stream airs on Sunday, Nov. 12.

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 8:25 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 13)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

DeVito will become the third quarterback to start for the Giants this season. Franchise quarterback Daniel Jones has dealt with injury issues this season and in last week’s 30-6 loss to the Raiders he tore his ACL, ending his season. Second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor was already placed on injured reserve after Week 8 with a rib injury, so now it's all on DeVito, who went undrafted in 2023 out of Syracuse and Illinois. He has thrown for 174 yards on 17-of-27 passing while posting a 62.9 passer rating in the two games he's played in this season.

While the name under center has been ever-changing for the Giants this season, a few names have offered some consistency. Running back Saquon Barkley and defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux are both enjoying solid seasons. Barkley is coming off a 113 total-yard performance against the Raiders, while Thibodeaux has eight and a half sacks on the season, the fourth-highest total in the NFL.

Early in the year, the Cowboys (5-3) looked like a real contender to come out of the NFC. Now that buzz is starting to quiet down after they took a tough loss to the lowly Cardinals, then two weeks later, suffered a loss to another contender in the 49ers. Now Dallas is coming off a 28-23 loss to the Eagles. All three losses came on the road.

Despite falling in Philly, Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb were cooking. Prescott threw for 374 yards on 29-of-44 passing for three touchdowns and no interceptions, while Lamb reeled in 11 of Prescott’s passes for a career-high 191 yards. For the 24-year-old wideout, it was the third straight game with 115 receiving yards and the second straight game where he posted career-high numbers in receiving yards.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as huge 17-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 38.5 points. These teams faced each other in North Jersey in Week 1 when the Cowboys dominated in a 40-0 blowout.

How to watch Giants vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, Nov. 12.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Cowboys.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

So instead, U.K. NFL fans should opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Giants vs Cowboys live stream starts Sunday, Nov. 12 at 9:25 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Giants vs Cowboys is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Winnipeg, and CTV Atlantic

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Giants vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Giants vs Cowboys NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.