GameStop Xbox Series X restock now live — how to get your console

A surprise Xbox Series X restock is taking place right now at GameStop. The retailer currently has bundles available to the general public.

For a limited time, you can get the Xbox Series X bundle for $648. It includes the console, an extra controller, 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card.

Xbox Series X restock at GameStop

GameStop now has Xbox Series X bundles for sale. The bundle includes the console, an extra controller, 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate membership, and a $50 GameStop gift card.

Xbox Series X tracker — stores to check

GameStop restocks — tips and tricks

As per usual with GameStop next-gen console restocks, this Xbox Series X is available as a bundle only. However, it's available to the general public and doesn't requires a PowerUp Rewards Pro membership.

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page.

Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart. We don't yet know if this restock will be opened up to the general public after the early access window.

What to do if you miss out

As with the previous GameStop Xbox Series X restock events, these units will sell out fast. So if you missed out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our restock coverage for up-to-the-minute news on the latest restocks. In the meantime, you can browse other retailer pages to see if they may have quietly added any new inventory.