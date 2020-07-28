Gabe Newell says Xbox Series X is better than PS5 — 'because it is'

The console wars might not matter much to major PC players, but that hasn’t stopped Valve co-founder Gabe Newell from stating he believes the Xbox Series X is better than the PS5.

In an interview with New Zealand television program The Project, Newell was asked which of the two next-generation consoles he believed is the best. He sharply replied: “Xbox.”

As one of the minds behind the Half-Life games and the Steam PC gaming platform, you’re probably expecting a rather insightful response to why Newell would pin his colors to the Xbox Series X mast. His answer was simply: “because it is.”

Of course, Newell is best thought of as a PC gaming luminary, even though a lot of Valve games have made their way over to various games consoles over the years. And Newell still seems firmly in the PC camp.

“I don’t have a stake in that race,” Newell said explaining his answer. “Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two I would definitely go with an Xbox.”

And that’s really all he said on the matter, with the host of The Project rapidly firing questions at the gaming luminary thus moving the topic of conversation ahead. Newell happens to be in New Zealand on holiday, not due to some new Valve project, but has extended his stay after the coronavirus surged in the U.S. where Valve is based.

It’s likely Newell favors the Xbox Series X over the PS5 due to its on-paper superior power, with the Microsoft machine offering 12 teraflops of power over the 10.28 teraflops of the PS5. Sony’s console does have a faster SSD though, as well as the intriguing DualSense controller and 3D audio capabilities.

Newell also discussed virtual reality briefly, which he appears to be rather interested in since Valve released VR game Half-Life: Alyx earlier this year. We’d like to think that Valve could find new and interesting ways to tap into the power of the Xbox Series X, but that's just pure speculation.

Nevertheless, it’s another feather in the Xbox Series X’s cap to have such a major figure in gaming pick it over the PS5.