How to watch the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2021

The Future Games Show has been a fixture at E3 for the last few years, including an interesting showcase at E3 2021. Rather than focusing on big-budget series and flagship hardware, the Future Games Show shines a spotlight on mid-budget and indie fare that might not see a lot of love otherwise.

If that sounds like your kind of games show, then we have good news: the Future Games Show will be hosting a livestream at Gamescom 2021, and you can tune in on a variety of platforms.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Future Games Show, it debuted during E3 2020. Since there was no physical show, a lot of developers needed a platform to show off what they were working on. Our sister site, GamesRadar, worked with them to create a program that would highlight games and hardware that might not show up on a Sony or Microsoft stream. This year marks the first time that the Future Games Show will host a Gamescom stream. (Like E3, Gamescom has no physical presence this year.)

First, the clerical details: If you want to watch the Future Games Show, it’s extremely easy to do. You can tune in on August 26 at 1 PM PT/4 PM ET/9 PM BST. The GamesRadar YouTube channel is probably the easiest place to watch the proceedings, although the program will also be available on Twitch, Facebook, Twitter and the GamesRadar website.

As for what games you can expect to see, we’re not yet sure. GamesRadar put out a minute-long trailer video for the Future Games Show at Gamescom, but it didn’t tease any of the livestream’s content. Instead, it highlighted the successful E3 event, and revealed the upcoming show’s two hosts: Maggie Robertson and Aaron LaPlante. Both hosts are voice actors who appeared in Resident Evil Village: Robertson as the intimidating Lady Dimitrescu, and LaPlante as the enterprising Duke.

For those of you who missed the Future Games Show at E3 2021, we saw a few intriguing games, including Jurassic World Evolution 2, Sonic Colors Ultimate and KeyWe. Some games, such as Backbone, are already out and available to play; others are still months away. We imagine that the Gamescom show will feature a similar mix of “almost ready” and “way off in the future” titles.

Beyond that, the only way to find out what the Future Games Show at Gamescom holds is to tune in on August 26. Tom’s Guide will cover any interesting announcements from the show, so stay tuned to this site as well. With AMD as one of the show’s big sponsors, we may even see some hardware this time around.