Fulham vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Fulham vs Luton Town live stream will see the home side look to inflict more misery on the Hatters when the two teams meet at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Fulham vs Luton Town live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fulham vs Luton Towny live stream takes place on Saturday (Sep. 16).

► Time: 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST / 12 a.m. AEST (Sep. 17)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

It’s been a mixed start to the season for Fulham who opened with a win at Everton and secured a point away at Arsenal. They were also blown away 3-0 by Brentford at home and conceded five at the Etihad. Decisions did go against them in the defeat in Manchester and manager Marco Silva will feel they deserves an upturn in fortunes.

Fulham showed last year that they can be a real threat to any side in the Premier League but having lost top-scorer Aleksandar Mitrović they will need new signing Raúl Jiménez to end his goal drought. The Mexican last scored a league goal in February last year and has struggled to make an impact thus far at his new club. Star midfielder João Palhinha also appears unsettled after his move to Bayern Munich fell through at the last minute.

Seeking a first home league win of the season, Fulham will hope things start to click as they welcome a struggling Luton side to West London. The Hatters have scored just two goals and conceded nine in their first three league games back in the top flight, but there were encouraging signs in the recent 2-1 defeat to West Ham. Manager Rob Edwards has also had time during the international break to work with his players and will hope to see an improved performance this weekend.

Can Luton pick up their first points in the Premier League, or will Fulham get back to winning ways? You’ll need to watch a Fulham vs Luton Town live stream to find out, and we’ve got all the info you need down below

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams .

How to watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream wherever you are

The Fulham vs Luton Town live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads).

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can watch the Wolves vs Brighton live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

Can you watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there is no Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in the U.K. as the match is not being broadcast live in the country.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 23/24 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video will broadcast 20 matches including the Boxing Day schedule.

How to watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Fulham vs Luton Town live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $44.99/month or $449/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.