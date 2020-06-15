Fortnite The Device event: Start time, date, location and what to expect

Fortnite's next big in-game event is just hours away. Dubbed 'The Device," this special occurrence will help usher in Fortnite Season 3 via a massive in-game storm that will likely alter the battle royale game world significantly.

The Device event is centered around The Agency, a location within the Fortnite map that's likely to see some big changes after a character named Midas wreaks havoc with his doomsday device. Here's everything you need to know about Fortnite's The Device event, and how you can catch all the chaos live in-game.

The Device event is taking place today (June 15) at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. However, Epic recommends entering the game 30 minutes early "to help secure your spot and be there live."

The Storm rages on. Will Midas’ Machine break the Storm?The Device is set to be activated on June 15 at 2PM ET. Space is limited! Show up 30 minutes early to help secure your spot and be there live. pic.twitter.com/NfCSSOvjGcJune 14, 2020

Based on previous in-game events, there should be a specific mode for The Device available when you boot up the game. And if you somehow aren't playing Fortnite already and want to get in in time for this event, the game is available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile for free.

If you can't jump into Fortnite during the event's start time or would rather just watch, you can also check out the troves of Fortnite streamers that will be broadcasting the event on Twitch and Mixer.

Fortnite The Device event: What to expect

As with most major Fortnite events, The Device is expected to bring on some notable changes to the Fortnite map. The event itself will likely consist of a massive storm that could drown or destroy some of Fortnite's most iconic locations, including the Agency building located near the center of the map.

A look at the combined ground/destroyed building of the agency, relating to the event.#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks #Blender pic.twitter.com/kP2gWyl2jqJune 10, 2020

Based on a recent leaked image, it looks like the Agency area could be significantly altered, with the roofing destroyed and the interior exposed. Epic has also been teasing the event with a set of posters, which depict certain game areas and characters floating in the water.

It's possible that the event will force players to swim around, and could lead to select parts of the map going underwater or floating on an island.