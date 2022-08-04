Forget the OnePlus 10T — OnePlus 10 Pro price just dropped by $100

The OnePlus 10T is getting all the attention this week — deservedly, since it's the new phone on the block from OnePlus. But even with the 10T's attractive $649 price, don't take your eye off the OnePlus 10 Pro, especially now that OnePlus' older model has seen a price drop.

The OnePlus 10 Pro can now be had for $799 (opens in new tab) at OnePlus' online store. That's $100 less than the flagship phone debuted at this spring.

As of this writing, retailers and wireless carriers offering the OnePlus 10 Pro also seem to be adjusting their prices accordingly. In fact, Best Buy is even offering the Pine Green model of the phone for $699 (opens in new tab) — just $50 more than the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus has cut the price of the OnePlus Pro 10 by $100. The base model, available for $799, features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Upgrading to the 12GB/256GB version costs an extra $70. You can buy the phone unlocked or tied to T-Mobile.

Even at the old price, the OnePlus 10 Pro stood out as a good value compared to similar flagship phones that cost $1,000 or more. When we reviewed the OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year, we praised the phone for having the best cameras of any OnePlus handset to date, thanks to the phone maker's ongoing partnership with Hasselblad. We also liked the 10 Pro's new design and the long battery life provided by its 5,000 mAh cell. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset powering the phone delivered strong performance, too.

It's true that the OnePlus 10T features the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 silicon and a new cooling system, making it an excellent choice for gamers. But the OnePlus 10 Pro offers a more complete phone, thanks to its superior camera setup — it's got a telephoto lens, which you won't find on the 10T. And while the 10T delivered a strong result in our battery test, the OnePlus 10 Pro lasted even longer, landing on our best phone battery life list.

In fact, when ranking the best Android phones, we'd put the OnePlus 10 Pro just behind the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. And OnePlus' phone now costs $400 less than that Samsung device.

Whether you opt for the OnePlus 10T or the OnePlus 10 Pro, you're getting a top-performing phone. But that $100 price cut for the OnePlus 10 Pro makes the flagship phone a much more compelling deal than it was at its older price.