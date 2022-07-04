Forget Kate Bush — here’s how to find which song will save you from Stranger Things' Venca

Stranger Things season 4 has left us with a whole bunch of questions : is Max ok? What will happen with Nancy and Jonathan? And will Hawkins survive? Unfortunately, we can’t give you the answers to any of these questions, but if you’ve been wondering which song would save you from Stranger Things’ Venca, Spotify is here to help you solve that mystery.

In one of the most iconic scenes from the series, Max Mayfield, who is trapped in the Mind Lair of Venca/Henry/001, listens to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill and manages to escape back to her friends. For the rest of volume 4, Kate Bush’s song is never far from the drama, as Max listens to it on her Walkman to keep her from falling back into the Upside Down. The song has become a streaming sensation, putting Bush back on the top charts in the U.S. and the U.K.

To coincide with the release of the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 volume 2 , Netflix has teamed up with the streaming platform Spotify, to help you work out which song would save you from Venca’s grasp. Mine is Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor (make of that what you will), but here’s how to find yours.

How to find your "savior song"

In order to find your savior song, you’ll need to have a Spotify account — for those who don’t use the streaming platform, feel free to curate your own playlist and share it with friends should you ever start seeing a ticking grandfather clock.

On Spotify, search for your ‘Upside Down Playlist’. You’ll then see a curated playlist of 50 songs that would help you make a dramatic exit from the grasps of Venca, the first song on the list is your savior song, which has been identified by Spotify's algorithm as one you listen to frequently.

wanna know what songs would save YOU from vecna? head to your Upside Down Playlist on @Spotify to find out🎧 the first Song on the list = your savior song 🎧 [https://t.co/rZ10wCJ6tA] pic.twitter.com/N3KOU3ohSKJune 29, 2022 See more

According to Spotify: “The Upside Down Playlist takes some of your favorite songs and mixes them with a handful of Stranger Things classics to create a vibe strong enough to ward off Hawkins’ most fearsome foe."

The good news is if you aren’t happy with your savior song (or it’s too embarrassing to share), the collection updates automatically each day, so grab your Walkman (aka one of our picks for the best phones), your bike, and your bomber jacket, and get listening.

