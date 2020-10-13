Forget iPhone 12: iPhone 11 Prime Day deal is £130 off now

While we may be mere hours away from the launch of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 will remain a formidable smartphone for some time to come. On this Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the iPhone 11's price across various capacities and colours.

You can buy the 64GB iPhone 11 for just £599 or the 128GB version for £649 at Amazon in your choice of black, green, purple, red, white or yellow. That’s a saving of £130 for either capacity, and if you need more storage, you can make the same saving on the £749 256GB model — although that model is only available in purple, red, white or yellow at that price.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB: was £729, now £599 @ Amazon

The iPhone 11 is the Apple handset to buy for most people. With impressive speed, a lovely screen, superb camera performance and strong battery life, this remains a great buy — even with the iPhone 12 waiting in the wings.View Deal

As you’ll know from reading Tom's Guide, the iPhone 11 is a very nice phone indeed. In our iPhone 11 review, we argued that it was the best Apple handset for most people.

“Anyone looking for top-notch cameras should consider this handset, especially because of Apple's aggressive $699 price,” we wrote last year. “Based on our testing, the iPhone 11 can now hang with or beat the best cameras from Google and Samsung.”

The only fly in the ointment is the somewhat stingy 64GB of storage on the entry-level model, but that issue is sidestepped because the more generous 128GB and 256GB models are also selling for £130 off. Make sure you have all the storage you need, however — Apple handsets have never had expandable storage, and the iPhone 11 is no exception.

Of course, with the iPhone 12 due to launch later tonight, you might want to hold off on the chance that Apple announces a price cut for the current model. But if you don’t think you’ll have your head turned by the iPhone 12, we’d act quickly, just in case stock doesn’t last.

After all, with Amazon, you can always return the iPhone 11 in the unlikely event that Apple undercuts the online retailer.