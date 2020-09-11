Forget iPad Air 4 — the iPad Pro just dropped to lowest price ever

The iPad Pro that I love and use is now on sale for a shockingly low price, and it feels a little convenient considering next week's Apple Event. But you're going to want to hurry to take advantage of this deal, as these $350-off savings (for the lowest prices ever for these configs) are likely to disappear fast.

Specifically, this deal is for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro from 2018, which is pretty similar to the 2020 model just introduced. I personally use the 11-inch version on a daily basis, and don't find myself wishing it was faster or had more cameras (the two major perks of this year's edition).

We've tested and ranked the best tablets

iPad Pro vs. iPad: Which tablet is right for you?

Apple iPad Pro (12.9", 2018, 64GB): was $1,149 now $799 @ B&H

By slashing $350 off the iPad Pro's price, you save cash that would be smartly spent on the iPad Pro Magic Keyboard, which makes this tablet a compelling laptop competitor.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (12.9", 2018, 256GB): was $1,299 now $949 @ B&H

Want more storage? Save $350 with the 256GB version of the iPad Pro. This thin and light slate — especially at the 12.9-inch size — is the best tablet you can buy.View Deal

Right now, we've got expectations that Apple will debut at least one iPad at next week's event. In particular, our eyes are on a possible iPad Air 4 announcement, as well as the Apple Watch 6 -- which may be the main attraction on this Sept. 15 event.

These discounts are noteworthy because it's a sign that B&H is trying to clear inventory in advance of new iPads. They are not alone, either, as Amazon was just seen offering smaller discounts on the 2020 iPad Pros.

Based on the leaks we've seen, the iPad Air is rumored to be a more affordable iPad Pro of sorts. It is expected to have the same flat edged design and the same proprietary connector that the Magic Keyboard uses to connect to the iPad Pro.

If the iPad Air 4 manages to offer many of the iPad Pro's perks at a lower price, we're curious as to what it won't include — to protect iPad Pro sales being cannibalized. For example, we've heard that Face ID won't make it to the iPar Air 4, as biometric login is moving to the power button, which will double as a Touch ID fingerprint sensor.