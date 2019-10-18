Foldable Motorola Razr Set for Nov. 13 Debut

It looks like Motorola's rumored new foldable Razr phone is about to see the light of day.

The phone maker has started sending around save-the-date messages to tech reporters, with CNET the first to report that its invitation to the Nov. 13 event in Los Angeles includes a GIF of what looks to be a phone snapping shut.

The message on the invite promises "an original unlike any other" and CNET says the invitation also promises that "you're going to flip." (Tom's Guide has since received its own invitation.)

You don't have to be much of a detective to figure out that Motorola is probably talking about a flip phone in general and its iconic Motorola Razr phone specifically. And that fits in with rumors we've been hearing since the start of 2019 that Motorola is working on a foldable version of the Razr with an eye toward releasing the device this year.

Motorola confirmed back in February that it was working on a foldable device, though it hasn't commented on other reports about what form that phone might take. It's widely assumed that the new Razr would feature a flip phone design that opens up to reveal an extended screen. But the Razr may unfold vertically, while Samsung's Galaxy Fold unfolds horizontally into a 7.3-inch tablet when you open it up.

Foldable handsets have been among the most anticipated phones of 2019, though only the Galaxy Fold has actually started shipping (and then, after a lengthy delay while Samsung worked out issues with the original design.) Huawei is set to release the foldable Mate X soon, though likely not in the U.S., while the rumored ship date for Moto's revived Razr has been something of a moving target, shifting from earlier in the year to summer and now before the end of 2019.

There's no official word on what the Moto Razr would cost, but some have speculated that the foldable device would be in the $1,500 price range — cheaper than the $1,980 Fold but still more expensive than even high-end phones like the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

What's fact and what's fiction about the Motorola Razr will soon be apparent on Nov. 13.