Firefly Lane season 2 is back to reveal why longtime friends Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) broke up and are no longer on speaking terms. When drama returns with the first part of its second and final season, it will continue flashing back to the late 1970s as teen Tully (Ali Skovbye) and teen Kate (Roan Curtis) get into various adventures and scrapes.

Firefly Lane season 2 release date and time, channel Firefly Lane season 2 part 1 premieres Friday (Dec. 2) at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

The show will also return to the 1980s, when the young adult friends are juggling their careers and romances. Kate starts a relationship with Johnny (Ben Lawson), whom she eventually marries, has a daughter with and then divorces.

Meanwhile, Tully goes on to become a wildly successful Oprah-like talk show show host. In Firefly Lane season 2, Kate will grapple with the painful aftermath of Johnny's trip to Iraq to cover the war.

Tully faces a lawsuit after quitting her show and it leads her to seek answers about her birth father, despite the objections of her hippie mom.

Here's how you can watch Firefly Lane season 2.

When does Firefly Lane season 2 come out on Netflix?

Nine episodes will drop at the same time. The second part of season 2 will be released in 2023.

Firefly Lane season 2 trailer

Near the beginning of the Firefly Lane season 2 trailer, Tully tells Kate, "Promise me that we will always be there for each other." Kate replies, "Cross my heart." But as we know, they don't keep this promise as something tears them apart in the future.

The rest of trailer offers a sneak peek at teen Tully and Kate's hitchhiking adventure, Kate's sizzling relationship with Johnny and Tully making a documentary about her dad.

Firefly Lane season 2 cast

The Firefly Lane season 2 cast is led by Katherine Heigl as Tully and Sarah Chalke as Kate, as adults in the 1980s and 2000s timeframes.

They are joined by Ali Skovbye as teen Tully and Roan Curtis as teen Kate.

Ben Lawson is Johnny Ryan, Kate's husband and Tully's producer.

Other cast members include:

Yael Yurman as Marah Ryan, Kate and Johnny's teenage daughter

Beau Garrett as Cloud, Tully's free-spirited hippie mother

Brandon Jay McLaren as Travis, a school parent and Kate's love interest

Chelah Horsdal as Margie, Kate's mother

Paul McGillion as Bud, Kate's father

Firefly Lane season 2 is adding several new cast members. Ignacio Serricchio (Lost in Space) plays Danny Diaz, a cocky and brash sportscaster who has crackling chemistry with Tully.

India de Beaufort (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) is Charlotte, a quiet aspiring journalist in 1985 Seattle who grows into a world-renowned, confident reporter.

Greg Germann (Grey's Anatomy) plays Benedict Binswanger, the scion of an influential logging family who runs for governor of Washington state in the 1980s.

Jolene Purdy (White Lotus) is Justine Jordan, an upbeat talent agent who works with Tully.