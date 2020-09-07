Epic Labor Day TV sale knocks $1,200 off our favorite TV of 2020

Labor Day sales are renown for offering some epic TV deals and right now we've spotted our favorite discount of the entire 3-day holiday.

For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to $1,200 off LG OLED TVs. After discount, you can get the LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV for just $1,499. That's $300 off and an epic deal on a TV that sits at the top of our best TV of 2020 list.

If you're wondering which model is getting the full $1,200 discount — that's the LG 77-inch CX Series OLED 4K TV at $3,799 (was $4,999).

The LG CX OLED TV is the best overall 4K TV and the standout TV of 2020. It offers an amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features.

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we were blown away by the TV's unparalleled picture. And while it's far from being a cheap TV, it's actually an amazing value in that it packs more premium features and performance than other OLED TVs that cost hundreds more.

So what did we love about this TV? First, LG has improved on its OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting), and new AI-powered audio tuning. LG has also perfected its webOS smart TV platform, which is dead simple to use. LG also supports popular apps like those from Hulu, Disney Plus, and Showtime.

We don't expect to see discounts this good till Amazon Prime Day — so get this deal while it's available.

