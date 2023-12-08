Eagles vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL Week 14 online, start time and odds

This Eagles vs Cowboys live stream has it all; an intense division rivalry, big-name quarterbacks, dynamic playmakers and NFC playoff seeding on the line. Jalen Hurts leads his (10-2) Eagles into Dallas to take on Dak Prescott and the (9-3) Cowboys in this NFL live stream .

Eagles vs Cowboys channel, start time The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream airs Sunday, Dec. 10

• Start time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST (Dec. 11) / 12:20 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 11).

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on NBC via Fubo or Sling TV (select markets)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

The Eagles are looking to avoid a late-season dip in the standings despite having the best record in football. Last week, they fell hard to another top contending team in the 49ers, taking a 42-19 loss at home. Now, they have sole possession of the number one seed in the NFC by just one game over the 49ers and Cowboys with five weeks left to play.

The Cowboys are coming off a mini bye week after out-dueling the Seahawks 41-35 last Thursday night. The win marked their 14th straight home win dating back to last year and the fourth straight home game where they scored 40 points, a streak that matches an NFL record.

Both quarterbacks enter this game with a chance to help their case for the 2023 MVP award. Prescott has thrown 20 touchdowns with just two interceptions over his last six games for a 5-1 record. That one loss came in the form of a 28-23 road loss to Jalen Hurts and these Eagles. Hurts has thrown for 12 touchdowns, rushed for another seven scores and thrown just three interceptions over that same span.

Of course what's a quarterback without a playmaker — and these signal callers have two of the best in the business. Dallas' Ceedee Lamb and Philly's A.J. Brown are second and fourth in the NFL respectively in receiving yards. Lamb has tallied just 18 more yards than Brown.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as 3.5-point favorites in this matchup with an over/under of 52 points. Dallas leads the NFL in point differential, scoring 168 points more than their opponents this season.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Eagles vs Cowboys the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts Sunday, Dec. 10 at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including Fox, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

If you can stand to miss NFL games on NBC, Sling TV provides a middle ground. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams the local NBC channel in select cities. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with NBC, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Eagles vs Cowboys.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Eagles vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Eagles vs Cowboys live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Monday, Dec. 11 at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Eagles vs Cowboys is available on TSN, CTV, and RDS2.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Eagles vs Cowboys live stream in Australia

Aussies will find the Eagles vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week. Kayo starts at AU$25 per month.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.