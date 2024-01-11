Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL Wild Card Weekend game online, start time and odds

The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream features a Philadelphia Eagles team that probably thought they'd be at home during Wild Card Weekend, staying home and resting up on their first round bye week. Instead, they find themselves playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday night (Jan. 15) in this NFL live stream.

Eagles vs Buccaneers channel, start time Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream airs on Monday, Jan. 15

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST (Jan. 16) / 12:15 p.m. AEDT (Jan. 16)

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC (select markets on Sling Blue) via Sling TV or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Well into the latter part of the NFL season, the Eagles looked like the most dominant and best team in football. They were 10-1, easily dominating their division, and looking like the obvious choice for the Super Bowl’s NFC team. But then things changed. And in a string of stunning defeats, the Eagles found themselves losing five of their last six games and ending their season at 11-6.

It's with that cold streak in mind that the Eagles are entering Wild Card Weekend with plenty of question marks. On paper, for sure, the Eagles are the better team. They have a better defense, a better offense, a coach who knows how to rally the team, and so much more. But they’ve also lost the last five of their six games and we just don’t know if we’re going to get that dominant team from the first half of the season or if we’ll get the decidedly low-powered team of the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are no slouches. Mike Evans is one of the best receivers in football and continues to put on a show each week. And with the Eagles defense in one of the worst slumps of any squad this year, it’s possible Evans could carve them up on Monday night. Although the Bucs defense isn’t much to write home about, it’s still possible that the recently sluggish Eagles offense just doesn’t come ready to play.

At the beginning of the season, anyone would have said the Eagles would handily win this game. But we can’t say that now — not until the end of this Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream.

DraftKings has the Eagles as 3-point road favorites with the over/under set at 44 points. Vegas seems confident that the Eagles come out with the win, but aren't expecting a blowout.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Eagles vs Buccaneers the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which are carried on the vast majority of cable or satellite TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

Sling Orange starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC in select markets. Fubo costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo is one of our top picks for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond currently cannot watch Eagles vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season. We expect this to change, as all five other Wild Card Weekend games are being shown on Sky Sports, but for now, the game is not scheduled for broadcast.

If Sky Sports does end up passing on this live stream, you'll need to opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream starts on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 1:15 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Eagles vs Buccaneers is available on TSN, CTV and RDS2 in select markets.

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

How to watch Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream in Australia

NFL fans in Australia can watch this Eagles vs Buccaneers live stream because 7Mate is showing the entire NFL playoffs Wild Card weekend slate of games on 7Mate and 7Plus for free. That means Australian viewers can watch a free NFL live stream on the 7Plus streaming service, which is compatible with most smart devices.

If you're an Australian abroad, 7Mate and 7Plus pair nicely with a VPN like ExpressVPN so you can watch wherever you are.