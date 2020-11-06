Dortmund vs. Bayern live stream: How to watch this Bundesliga showdown

Dortmund vs. Bayern start time and channels The Dortmund vs. Bayern match kicks off at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on Saturday (Nov. 7). You'll find a live stream of the match on ESPN Plus in the U.S. In the U.K., BT Sport will televise the match.

This Dortmund vs. Bayern live stream delivers the showcase rivalry (every European soccer league has one) of Germany's Bundesliga. Win Der Klassiker, and there's a pretty good chance you're going to lift the Bundesliga trophy — or at least enjoy bragging rights over your rival until the next face-off.

Lately, it's been Bayern that's doing most of the bragging. The Bavarian side has won the last eight titles and are favored to make it nine in a row this season. Standing in their way is the last team to top the Bundesliga before Bayern's string of championships, arch-rival Borussia Dortmund.

The latest Dortmund vs. Bayern match finds both teams at the top of the Bundesliga table, level on points and separated only by goal difference. A win in this match will either boost Bayern's quest for another title or give Dortmund the chance to show the Bavarians they've got stiff competition this season.

Here's where you can find a Dortmund vs. Bayern live stream, along with kick-off times for this crucial Bundesliga match.

Dortmund vs. Bayern live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place you can watch Dortmund vs. Bayern. ESPN Plus, the standalone streaming service from ESPN, has the rights to the Bundesliga, and it will stream Der Klassiker this Saturday.

That's good news if you've cut cable out of your life, as ESPN Plus is available to anyone. The service costs $5.99 a month, and you can watch it from ESPN's web site, as well as assorted apps (Android, iOS). Even if you already get ESPN as part of your cable package, you'll need to subscribe to ESPN Plus separately to see the Dortmund vs. Bayern live stream.

ESPN Plus: ESPN Plus is dedicated streaming service, offering accesses to thousands of live events and original programming starting at just $5.99 per month. You also get access to insider content on ESPN's website in addition to live coverage of soccer, college sports and other events.View Deal

Dortmund vs. Bayern live streams in the U.K.

BT Sport carries the Bundesliga in the U.K., and will broadcast the Dortmund vs. Bayern match, with coverage starting at 5:15 p.m. GMT — 15 minutes before the match kicks off. You can get BT Sport through BT as well as an add-on to Sky.

BT Sport subscribers are able to stream Dortmund vs. Bayern on the BT Sport website or by using the channel's dedicated app (Android, iOS). A monthly BT Sport pass will cost you £25.

Dortmund vs. Bayern live streams in Canada

You'll find Dortmund vs. Bayern airing on Sportsnet World in Canada. A Sportsnet Now subscription lets you live stream the match, and the Plus package with Bundesliga coverage costs $9.99 for a 7-day pass.

Dortmund vs. Bayern live streams in other regions

Here are some of the other places you can watch Dortmund vs. Bayern this Saturday.

Australia: beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

beIN Sports 1, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect Brazil: Band, OneFootball App

Band, OneFootball App Germany: Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Ticket India: FanCode

FanCode Indonesia: Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App

Mola TV, mola.tv, Mola TV App Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

For more countries, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.