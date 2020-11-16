Don't buy an iPhone 12 Mini just yet — here’s why

The iPhone 12 mini may have been announced last month, but people weren’t actually able to get one until last Friday (November 13). It’s been quite a long wait, and to make matters worse new iPhone 12 mini owners are having problems.

Large numbers of people are reporting that they’ve been suffering from issues with touchscreen sensitivity on the phone’s lockscreen. That’s not a good look for any iPhone, let alone the first small version available for several years.

Users have been reporting the problem on Reddit, MacRumors, and Apple’s own community forum. As for the problem itself, it seems to stem from users who are trying to either swipe up from the bottom of the lockscreen with their thumb, or when pressing the flashlight and camera buttons.

Fortunately, while the phone might struggle to register thumb inputs, other fingers don’t seem to have the same issues. Likewise, the sensitivity issues disappear once you’ve passed the lockscreen.

Reports also claim that the problem also resolves itself if you plug the phone into a wall charger, or touch the frame without a case. This has lead some users to speculate its a conductivity or grounding issue.

There’s been no official word from Apple about the problem at the time of writing, which isn’t going to be much help to people who are affected by the problem. As easy as the problem is to circumvent, it is still not a think you’d expect from the latest iPhone flagship. Even if, as far as we know, it is just the small one that’s affected.

Hopefully someone can get to the bottom of this and figure it out, and if possible Apple can release a software update to solve the issue. Assuming, of course, that it is a software issue and not some fault in the iPhone 12 mini’s design or the manufacturing process.

Just so long as Apple doesn’t try and tell people they’re touching the screen wrong.