Discord 'Spidey Bot' Malware Is Stealing Usernames, Passwords

Hey, gamers and alt-right trolls -- a new Discord piece of malware is coming to get ya!

Called "Spidey Bot" by its discoverers, the Windows malware injects itself into Discord's code and steals your username, email address, IP address, phone number and Discord user token.

The malware also copies the first 50 characters of your Windows clipboard, which might contain your password if you've copied and pasted it recently, and creates a "backdoor" so that more malware can be installed. Macs don't seem to be affected.

If you're not familiar with Discord, it's chat software often used by PC gamers that has also been picked up lately by people who've been kicked off Reddit and Twitter for particularly unsavory comments.

It's not totally clear yet how the Discord malware gets on your machine. Malware researcher Vitali Kremez suspects it's being passed around in Discord chats as cheats for Roblox and other games. Kremez told Bleeping Computer two files names he'd seen were "Blueface Reward Claimer.exe" and "Synapse X.exe".

Unfortunately, you won't be able to tell if your Discord application is infected. Even if you do, you'll have to delete the Discord software and reinstall it to make sure you're clean. All you can do is make sure you're running the best antivirus software, which should block the malware.

Discord itself doesn't seem to be too helpful in responding to user concerns.

Unfortunately, there's not much any app can do to prevent something like this. However, you should always be cautious about clicking strange links and even more suspicious of downloading unknown software from unverified sources. Doing so could lead to things like this.October 24, 2019

Hi there, and sorry for the scare. This isn't actually an issue with the code, but it is on the user end. To protect yourself from this don't click on untrusted links and do not download and run programs from sources you do not know or trust.October 24, 2019

Sorry for the confusion there, this isn't a vulnerability. This is done by installing another program that modifies Discord on your computer. As long as you don't download any unknown or untrusted programs you should be a-okay!October 24, 2019

But sadly, Discord is right. There's not that much the software maker can do from its end at the moment, except maybe to tell people to access Discord on their phone or gaming console instead of on a PC or Mac.

Discord's Windows and Mac client is built on Electron, a open-source framework that creates applications out of the Chromium web-browser engine and JavaScript.

Like the desktop clients of other Electron-built apps such as Slack, Signal and Skype, the Discord desktop application is really just a big web browser, and it's going to run whatever JavaScript you feed it.

A couple of the Twitter complainers with whom Discord corresponded pointed out that Discord might want to encrypt certain parts of its JavaScript library. That might be a long-term solution, but it's not going to help anyone right now.