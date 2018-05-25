How to Use Discord on Xbox One

Discord, a party- and voice-chat application, has taken the PC gaming sector by storm. Tens of millions of PC gamers use Discord to communicate and coordinate with each other, and the free service has quickly overshadowed fellow game-friendly chat apps such as TeamSpeak and Skype.

Discord enables gamers to communicate via microphone and text, create parties and groups, and even see what games their friends are playing. Previously, however, that last feature was limited to seeing what PC games friends were playing. Thanks to the Xbox One's new Discord integration, Discord users can now see what their friends are playing on Xbox One. As an added plus, setting Discord up on Xbox One is extremely simple.



1) Create a Discord Account.

Step 1 is to create a Discord account. It is easy to do and free. Simply create a username, a password and include an email (a real one, as Discord will want to verify it). You can create a Discord account via the mobile app, desktop app or Discord’s website.



2) Link your accounts.

On your Xbox One, select your gamer tag in the upper left-hand corner of your screen. Choose the Settings option, which is located under both the Home and System menus. From there, click on Account and select Linked social accounts, after which you'll be prompted to enter your account's passkey. Once you've done that, select the Discord tile to begin the account-linking process.



3) Use the Discord app.

Via the Discord app on your phone or desktop, select the Settings option, which is represented by a gear icon. After tapping the gear, choose Connections and then Add. Once you have done that, select the Xbox logo that appears.



4) Enter your PIN.

Once you've selected the Xbox logo on the Discord app, a PIN will appear on your Xbox One's TV screen. Enter it on the app. After it's entered, your accounts should be linked instantly.

Overall Impressions

As neat as it is to have linked Xbox and Discord profiles, Xbox's Discord integration is severely limited, at least for now. Currently, from either the PC or mobile Discord app, the only functionality of this new cross-platform integration is that you can see what your friends are playing on Xbox One.

While this may be useful for coordinating play sessions with friends, it's a minor feature compared to what PC Discord users are used to. Specifically, the lack of cross-platform voice chat is a massive omission in Microsoft's attempt to integrate the PC platform's biggest chat service into the Xbox ecosystem. Without basic cross-platform voice chat, Discord parties or groups, the Xbox One's bare-bones Discord integration is nowhere near a must-have.

However, if you're an Xbox gamer and have a lot of friends who tend to play on PC, it might be worth the 5-minute setup time to link accounts and give your pals an easy way to see when you're gaming.