Dell 4th of July sale — RTX 30-series gaming rigs from $849

Multiple RTX 30-series rigs are on sale

Dell 4th of July sales
Dell is celebrating Independence Day with a series of epic 4th of July sales on its gaming laptops. In particular, numerous RTX 30-series laptops are on sale with prices starting as low as $849. (Coupons are listed in each deal where applicable).

For instance, you can get the Alienware G15 Ryzen Laptop w/ RTX 3050 on sale for $849.99. That's $329 off and the cheapest RTX 30-based system we've seen to date. The new RTX 3050 GPUs deliver ray-tracing (RT) and DLSS support to more mainstream laptops, particularly sub-$1,000 machines. Other RTX deals you can get include: 

Dell G15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3050: was $1,178 now $849 @ Dell
If you looking for the cheapest RTX 30-series laptop, the buck stops here. The G15 Ryzen features a 15.6-inch 1080p 120Hz LCD, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and RTX 3050 Ti 4GB graphics. View Deal

Alienware M15 Ryzen w/ RTX 3060: was $1,649 now $1,299 @ Dell
Thanks to its RTX 3060 GPU, this laptop should be perfect for just about any type of casual gamer. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 165Hz LCD, Ryzen R7 5800H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3060 6GB graphics. View Deal

Alienware M17 R4 w/ 3070: was $2,379 now $2,204 @ Dell
This configuration of the Alienware M17 R4 packs an RTX 3070 GPU under the hood. You also get a 17.3-inch 1080p 360Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 3070 8GB graphics. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,204.99.View Deal

Alienware M15 R4 w/ RTX 3080: was $2,879 now $2,302 @ Dell
This Alienware M15 R4 configuration packs the most storage of all the laptops currently on sale. It boasts a 15.6-inch 1080p 300Hz LCD, Core i7-10870H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB RAID0 SSD with 512GB SSD, and RTX 3080 GPU. Use coupon "50OFF699" to drop its price to $2,302.99.View Deal

