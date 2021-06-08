Cruella 2 is happening — here's what we know

Since Cruella's grand and unsurprising success following its premiere in both theaters and on Disney Plus, many have been speculating about a possible sequel to the fashionable villain's origin story.

According to Deadline, Cruella 2 (title not confirmed) is reportedly in the works, with both Craig Gillespie (director) and Tony McNamara (writer) returning to collaborate on the sequel. Cruella has already scored impressive ranks in various critic reviews and managed to get a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, a Disney spokesperson revealed that Cruella currently sits "among the most popular" of Disney's live-action reimaginings.

So, if you're curious about the rumored sequel featuring the fur-loving fashionista, make sure to keep reading, as we've got some interesting theories to share. Spoilers ahead, obviously.

First, let's start by analyzing the movie itself. Cruella had an interesting plot and an undoubtedly fabulous wardrobe. But how successful was it, really?

The figures gathered over the Memorial Day weekend revealed that the film managed to gross $26.5 million, and that's just in the North American box office alone, where the film was shown on over 3,500 screens. According to Samba TV, Cruella was viewed by no less than 686,000 U.S. households through Disney Plus' premium access paid feature.

"We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, in conjunction with its strong Disney+ Premier Access performance to date. We look forward to a long run as audiences continue to enjoy this fantastic film," Disney commented.

It's easy to see why so many people simply fell in love with Emma Stone's portrayal of the 1970s punk fashion designer. Mistreated by both society and the Baroness (portrayed by Emma Thompson), Estella is a young girl with big dreams to make it into the world of fashion. Her infectious personality and her unfortunate backstory make it incredibly easy to sympathize with her (even though she then becomes an evil fur-obsessed monster, but let's ignore that for a second, shall we.) Take all that, add an inner conflict, stunning visuals, and a glorious wardrobe, and you've got yourself a successful movie.

Now, how exactly will Disney manage to make it into a sequel that's just as successful (if not more)? First off, the cast. From an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, we already know that both Emma Stone and Emma Thompson are open to returning for the sequel.

The interview also hinted that Cruella 2 could potentially act as both a prequel and a sequel by switching between different time periods, much like The Godfather Part II. With Cruella laying the foundations for the Disney villain's backstory, it's possible that in the next film, we may see Emma Stone's character adopt more of a crime boss role.

The post-credit scene tied the film to the original 101 Dalmatians story, with Cruella De Vil gifting the Dalmatians Pongo and Perdita to Roger and Anita. But that didn't exactly answer any questions as to whether or not this adaptation will follow the same storyline. After all, why would someone gift puppies only to then steal them back? However, we still can't say if the sequel will tie the two stories together, either.

When and if Disney officially confirms the sequel, and more details unfold, we'll make sure to keep you updated on the cast, plot, trailers, and more.