Cheltenham vs. Man City live stream: How to watch FA Cup fourth round action

Cheltenham vs. Man City start time and channels The Cheltenham vs. Man City match ends six hours of FA Cup action on Saturday (Jan. 23) with a 12:30 p.m. EST/9:30 a.m. PST kickoff. ESPN Plus will live stream the match to U.S. fans, while you can watch the action on BBC One in the UK.

This weekend's Cheltenham vs. Man City live stream delivers of the best things about the FA Cup: a David vs. Goliath match-up in the later rounds. And with the fourth round of this year's FA Cup, one of the bigger David vs. Goliath games figures to be Cheltenham taking on Premier League title contenders Manchester City.

Cheltenham are actually having a fairly strong season, currently in sixth place in League Two and only four points off the top of the table with half the season left to play. But League Two is the fourth tier of English football, well below the heights of the Premier League, where Man City are now in second after a shaky start to the season.

Put this another way, Cheltenham will welcome Man City to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium 72 places below their visitors in the English football pyramid. So a Cheltenham win would be a big upset you won't want to miss. And an upset could be in the cards, as Man City Sergio Agüero has been ruled out of the game, and City could rest other key players.

Fortunately, you've got plenty of ways to live stream the Cheltenham vs. Man City match-up in the FA Cup. We can tell you where the match is streaming in your area, along with available streams in other parts of the world.

Cheltenham vs. Man City live streams in the U.S.

ESPN Plus, the cable sports channel's standalone streaming service, is the home of FA Cup action in the U.S. That's good news if you've stopped getting cable — all you have to do to get ESPN Plus is sign up for the $5.99-a-month service. Cable subscribers who already pay for ESPN as part of their cable packages have to pay that separate monthly fee, too.

Once you've subscribed to ESPN Plus, you can live stream Cheltenham vs. Man City on a set-top box like Roku or the Apple TV. You can also access the streaming service through ESPN's website and its mobile app (Android, iOS).

Cheltenham vs. Man City live streams in the UK

BBC One will carry Cheltenham vs. Man City in the UK starting at 5:20 p.m. GMT, 10 minutes before kickoff. The match is also available to stream over BBC iPlayer.

Cheltenham vs. Man City live streams in Canada

In Canada, you can watch Cheltenham vs. Man City live on Sportsnet. The match also airs on Sportsnet World. A Sportsnet Now subscription lets you live stream the match, with a 7-day pass available for $9.99.

Cheltenham vs. Man City in other parts of the world

Here's where you can find Cheltenham vs. Man City live streams in other countries.

Australia: Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN

Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN Brazil: DAZN

DAZN Germany: DAZN

DAZN India: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2 Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Ireland: BBC One

BBC One Israel: Sport 2

Sport 2 Mexico: ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte

ESPN2 Norte, ESPN Play Norte New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, ESPN, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Puerto Rico: ESPNPlay Caribbean

For more regions that are live streaming Cheltenham vs. Man City, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.