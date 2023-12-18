Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup quarter-final online

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream sees two heavyweights going head-to-head for a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 20)

With Chelsea toiling in mid-table in the Premier League, the Carabao Cup could be the Blues' best chance of playing European football next season – but this will be their toughest test so far. Victories against AFC Wimbledon, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Blackburn Rovers, all at Stamford Bridge, have led Mauricio Pochettino's work-in-progress side to this point, but scoring goals remains a challenge for them. Can they make home advantage count again here?

Newcastle were beaten finalists in the competition last year but they were given the opportunity to avenge that defeat in the previous round when they eliminated holders Man Utd at Old Trafford. That 3-0 win gave Eddie Howe's side the clean sweep in Manchester in this season's Carabao Cup, having beaten Man City in the third round back in September. Another win here to reach the semis and nobody will be able to accuse the Magpies of getting an easy run to the latter stages.

This is the biggest matchup of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, so you won’t want to miss the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream, and we’ve got all the details you need to watch online and from anywhere down below.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream wherever you are

As you'll read below, the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual streaming service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be pleased to know that a Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream will be shown live on ESPN Plus.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 a month, or you can save a few bucks by signing up for an annual plan which costs $109.99 for the year. ESPN Plus is also available in a bundle alongside Hulu and Disney Plus starting from just $14.99 a month (for an ad-based subscription).

Chelsea vs Newcastle will be shown on ESPN Plus. The sports-focused streaming service also offers football, basketball, baseball, wrestling and more.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream on DAZN.

Unfortunately, DAZN discontinued its free trial offer last year, but you can still sign up for the service in order to watch all the action from the Carabao Cup. A DAZN subscription costs $29.99 CAD per month, or $199.99 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream from Australia you'll need to have access to beIN Sports. This can be added to your TV package, or you can sign up for beIN as a separate subscription. This costs $14.99 per month or $149 for the year.

As well as the Carabao Cup, beIN Sports has the rights to Lige 1, Serie A, Bundesliga and EFL Championship football, Pro14 rugby, and ATP and WTA tennis.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your travels as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

The Chelsea vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on beIN Sports — the exclusive rights holder to Carabao Cup soccer in New Zealand. Sky Subscribers can add beIN to their existing package for an additional $31.99 a month.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.