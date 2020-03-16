Cheap home gym deal at Amazon takes over 60% off Nautilus and Bowflex

Looking to expand your home gym or creating one from scratch? Amazon has a cheap home gym deal you shouldn't miss.

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 30% off Bowflex, Nautilus, and Schwinn exercise machines. After discount, prices start as low as $139 for a Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Bench. This is a rare sale for this time of year. (We usually see these types of home gym deals in January).

Bowflex Adjustable Bench: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

The Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Bench Series adjusts to four positions including decline, flat, 45 degree, and 90 degree. It also has a removable leg hold down brace. It's $60 off. View Deal

Bowflex Home Gym Series: was $1,299 now $489 @ Amazon

The Bowflex Home Gym Series offers over 50 gym quality exercises to workout your entire body. Weight resistance ranges from 5 pounds to as much as 210 pounds. The machine is a whopping $809 off. View Deal

Schwinn Upright Bike Series: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon

The Schwinn Upright Bike Series features a built-in high resolution LCD with 29 exercises you can perform. It also features 25 levels of computer-aided resistance and 10 resistance quick keys with 12 profile and 9 heart rate programs for up to 4 users.

View Deal

Nautilus E614 Elliptical Trainer: was $699 now $489 @ Amazon

The Nautilus E614 Elliptical Trainer offers 20 levels of resistance for a wide range of workout intensity options. It also offers 22 programs including 9 profiles, 8 heart rate controls, and more. View Deal

Even though Amazon says the sale is just 30% off, we found multiple items that were over 60% off. The sale is valid today only.