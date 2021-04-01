Casio just announced a rugged Wear OS watch

Casio is going outdoors with Google. The longtime watchmaker just announced its new smartwatch — the delightfully named GSW-H1000 — will run WearOS. This very large, rugged smartwatch comes with several sports features, and is the first full smartwatch under the G-Shock brand.

The G-Shock brand has long stood for durability and endurance, and this new smartwatch looks to continue that legacy. While Casio didn't release its official size, you can tell it's a big boy from the renders, and it has a titanium back for extra strength. It's also shock- and water-resistant (up to 200 meters).

It boasts a dual-layer display, with an always-on LCD to tell the time and a color LCD for the rest of Wear OS (like maps, notifications, sensor data, and so on). While Casio has used Wear OS on some of its watches before, the GSW-H1000 is the first Wear OS G-Shock wearable.

That's not all. The new Casio watch has GPS, an optical heart rate sensor, an altimeter, a compass, a barometer, and several sensors. It also features multiple workout functions thanks to the Casio app, which offers 15 activities and 24 indoor workout options. Some of these include running, trail running, and mountain biking.

All of this sits under Wear OS, which means Google Assistant integration, Tiles, and Google Fit. However, the product page does not mention if the watch is using Qualcomm's newest mobile chip (Snapdragon 4100), or the 3100 processor, which is more than two years old at this point, or something else entirely.

Casio claims this watch will see 1.5 days of battery life and charges via a water-resistant charging port. Considering that it's meant to be used outdoors, we'd hope it'd have better battery life, especially when compared to Garmin's Fenix series on our best sports watches page.

The GSW-H1000 comes black, red, and blue, each with an aluminum accent button. It costs $700 in the US and £599 in the UK. We don't know when this watch with launch for sure (we've seen that it could be in May). You can't pre-order it yet in the US or UK, but the UK site is up, so you can sign up for notifications.