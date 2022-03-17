Cadillac Lyriq EV order date confirmed — and there's 'massive' interest

Cadillac has confirmed that it will begin taking the next wave of pre-orders for the Cadillac Lyriq EV on May 19. The announcement comes after a successful reservation period that saw the special Debut Edition models all accounted for in September of last year.

That reservation period proved so popular that Cadillac’s first electric vehicle sold out in just 19 minutes — proving that there is very much a market for an EV of this ilk.

Cadillac says that both the rear-wheel-drive and performance all-wheel-drive versions of the new EV will be available for order in May but it isn't clear how many cars will be available.

Automotive News reports that Rory Harvey, vice president of global Cadillac, told the press that there's been "massive" interest in the Lyriq. Approiximately 230,000 customers have already registered an interest in the new Lyriq but stopped short of sharing information on just how many reservations have been taken. How many of those handraisers will translate into actual sales is currently unknown.

Those who do place orders can expect deliveries of the rear-wheel-drive model to begin in or around May of this year, with production kicking off as soon as March 21. Anyone buying the more aggressive all-wheel-drive performance model will have to wait until some time in early 2023.

In terms of pricing, the base Lyriq should start at around $60,000 with a range of "more than 300 miles" and a respectable 340bhp. Details on exactly what specifications we should expect from the Lyric performance model are sketchy and the Cadillac website simply invites people to sign up for updates.

Also in the cards are up to 19kW AC charging speeds, 150kW DC rapid charging, a stylish interior and General Motors’ Super Cruise autonomous driving tech as standard.

With prices starting at $59,900, the Cadillac Lyriq was already a fairly competitive price. But with the recent price increases affecting Tesla’s entire range, that starting price is even more enticing. Tesla’s issues fulfilling orders of certain models doesn’t help either.

The Cadillac Lyriq orders open up on May 19, which means any would-be EV owners have just over two months to decide which car they want.